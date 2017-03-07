WHO CAN YOU BELIEVE? THE DANGER OF LOSING TRUST IN AMERICAN INSTITUTIONS

By all measure, General Michael Haden appears to be an accomplished and honorable man who has served his nation both as a military officer and as the Director of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) and NSA (National Security Agency).

In a recently published editorial opinion appearing in the New York Times, General Haden writes …

(Excerpts from) Michael Hayden: The End of Intelligence It is fair to say that the Trump campaign normalized lying to an unprecedented degree. When pressed on specifics, the president has routinely denigrated those who questioned him, whether the “fake” media, “so called” judges, Washington insiders or the “deep state.” He has also condemned Obama-era intelligence officials as “political hacks.” We in the intelligence world have dealt with obstinate and argumentative presidents through the years. But we have never served a president for whom ground truth really doesn’t matter. Over time it has become clear to me that security decisions in the Trump administration follow a certain pattern. Discussion seems to start with a presidential statement or tweet. Then follows a large-scale effort to inform the president, to impress upon him the complexity of an issue, to review the relevant history, to surface more factors bearing on the problem, to raise second- and third-order consequences and to explore subsequent moves. It’s not easy. The president by all accounts is not a patient man. According to The Washington Post, one Trump confidant called him “the two-minute man” with “patience for a half page.” He insists on five-page or shorter intelligence briefs, rather than the 60 pages we typically gave previous presidents. There is something inherently disturbing in that. There are some problems that cannot be simplified. Sometimes, almost magically, he gets it right. The president’s speech last August on Afghanistan was worth listening to, clearly the product of the traditional deliberative process where intelligence sets the picture based on the best available information, and then security agencies weigh in with views that are adjudicated by the National Security Council. But the Afghan experience has been the exception. The president continues to attack the Iranian nuclear deal and is likely to end it even in the face of intelligence that Iran has not committed a material breach of the compact, that the deal makes it more difficult for Iran to build a weapon and that it gives us visibility into its nuclear program. He humiliated the attorney general, undercut his national security adviser and engaged in personal vendettas against senior F.B.I. officials. <Source>

There is little or no doubt in my mind that President Trump is not well-read, has little knowledge of history, has a short attention span, temper, and a disconnect from the truth when it suits his purpose. I will concede each and every one of General Haden’s observations or assertions on Donald Trump's demeanor and behavior. But not his love for his country as I did with Obama and his cadre of communists. When have we ever had a CIA Director get a security clearance when he openly admitted he voted for a communist candidate?

But what I will not concede is that there is demonstrable proof that the leadership of our intelligence agencies have gone beyond the bounds of constitutionality and have been caught in numerous lies in front of Congress and the American public. Namely that the leadership of our intelligence community (Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, and FBI Director James Comey) as well as other Obama appointees are liars and not to be trusted. As you will see in the next section, Hayden himself is guilty of much the same behavior while serving in the intelligence community.

As for General Hayden personally, here is what the rather progressive Columbia Journalism Review had to say …

To the extent that General Hayden believes that Iran is honorable, open and forthcoming with information on its nuclear ambitions while shouting “death to America” in its councils of power, is to believe in the tooth fairy. To believe Michael Hayden – the new darling of the progressive mainstream media and cable shows that revile America and ordinary Americans is to believe that the shadow now has substance and should be taken as gospel fact.

Not to mention that Hayden is conditioning the battlefield for his soon-to-be-released book “The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies” from which his essay was adapted.

Bottom line …

There are those who tell lies, lie about lying, and when confronted with the truth, dismiss the lie as old news and point to another bright shiny object. Unfortunately, there are few in today’s politics that can be trusted to tell the truth. To the extent that Congress does not hold our public officials accountable for their false and misleading testimony may have something to do with the not so outrageous belief that they may be coerced into silence by their past and present activities.

It is troubling when the average citizen cannot believe the leadership of their country, especially when the leadership provides aid and comfort to our enemies and openly sows the seeds of chaos and anarchy throughout the land. There is no war against the intelligence agencies and governmental institutions, they are making war on America and all Americans.

Heaven help us because we appear to be majorly screwed.

