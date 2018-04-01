THE PROGRESSIVE CONSPIRACY AGAINST MASCULINITY

With progressive socialist democrats is is all about revolution: destroying the existing social order, the rule of law, the civil society, and our beloved Constitution with the purpose of creating their own utopian paradise that ignores the very fact that some of the most corrupt and violent agitators and activists will wind up in the elite ruling class. One needs only to consider the history of Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea to learn a fundamental truth: those who have risen to position to power are willing to do anything to maintain their position. Growing increasingly intolerant and moving towards totalitarianism as their loyal believers become increasingly disillusioned with the new order.

And, there is nothing more dangerous to society than a radicalized progressive socialist Democrat who happens to be a man-hating militant feminist who is bound and determined to feminize little boys and turn them into compliant little girls who are unable to defend themselves, their families, their friends, their community, and their nation.

The latest insult is to allow girls to join the Boy Scouts, thus leading to complications in behavior, entertainments, levels of achievements – and one can even imagine a time when boys are as medicated as they are in progressive public schools to help them curb their “violent masculine tendencies” that may pose a clear and present danger to the girls in the program. One can even imagine public school style sex education and the distribution of condoms to anyone who asks. The destruction of scouting will not happen overnight but will proceed apace with a constant push toward the progressive socialist Democrat agenda.

It is a sad day in scouting …

The Scout Oath Scout Law On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. A Scout is: TRUSTWORTHY. Tell the truth and keep promises. People can depend on you.

Show that you care about your family, friends, Scout leaders, school, and country.

Volunteer to help others without expecting a reward.

Be a friend to everyone, even people who are very different from you.

Be polite to everyone and always use good manners.

Treat others as you want to be treated. Never harm or kill any living thing without good reason.

Follow the rules of your family, school, and pack. Obey the laws of your community and country.

Look for the bright side of life. Cheerfully do tasks that come your way. Try to help others be happy.

Work to pay your own way. Try not to be wasteful. Use time, food, supplies, and natural resources wisely.

Face difficult situations even when you feel afraid. Do what you think is right despite what others might be doing or saying.

Keep your body and mind fit . Help keep your home and community clean.

Be reverent toward God. Be faithful in your religious duties. Respect the beliefs of others.

Bottom line …

When I was a Cub Scout, I spent most of my time outdoors with my friends, returning home when the street lights came on, or it was time to sit down with my family for dinner. As likely as not to have at least one or two of my friends at the dinner table. It was a different time. I kept my air rifle, .22 caliber rifle, and .22 revolver in an unlocked gun case. Most of my friends did the same, and it was inconceivable to even consider a gun, knife, baseball bat, or chain as weapons.

What happened over the last six or so decades could be traced to the rise of progressive politics and professional politicians who care more for their own careers than they do their country. The inner cities have turned into cesspools of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and crime. One wonders what may have happened to minorities in the inner cities had the progressives not demanded that there be no man in a home in order for a recipient to receive government benefits? One wonders where all of the billions of taxpayer dollars that have washed through the system actually went? One wonders why there are so many functional illiterates if schools were correctly managed and teachers were competency tested? And, one wonders what life might be like had not the progressive socialist democrats perverted the cities they purport to govern?

Has anyone else noticed that free speech and the freedom of association has diminished under progressive socialists? It is time to turn back towards constitutional conservatism and to clean up the mess we have made of our world. Hold politicians and community activists and agitators responsible for their actions, especially when the denigrate and disadvantage law enforcement.

Acknowledge how screwed up we have become – and think before you vote. Don’t let boys – the future of our society – be turned into snowflakes and little girls.

-- steve