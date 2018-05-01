TESTING TRUMP'S RESOLVE: NORTH KOREA THREATENS TO CANCEL SUMMIT?

The mainstream media is reporting that the North Korean government has threatened to reconsider the planned summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un unless joint American/South Korean exercises are cancelled.

The rhetoric is familiar …

“Joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea are a rehearsal for an invasion.”

"The DPRK will have to undertake careful deliberations about the fate of the planned North Korea-US summit in light of this provocative military ruckus."

And, one of four things is true …

Kim Jong Un will discover that President Trump is not Barack Obama and these types of threats mean nothing to Trump. The American people will discover if President Trump can be played like former President Barack Obama chasing a legacy and media attention. Nothing will happen because this was a DPRK trial balloon designed to attract the media and used for internal consumption within North Korea. This is an effort by the progressive mainstream media to interfere with President Trump’s historic actions with respect to a peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Bottom line …

Once again we are seeing the American progressive media carrying water for our enemies, both foreign and domestic. A fifth column seeking to destroy America from within. Watch the media and consider what the progressive socialist democrats do to upset this historic diplomatic occasion before you vote in the mid-term elections.

It is a sad fact, but one that is glaringly and unfortunately true, the progressive socialist democrats cannot be trusted with the national defense of America.

-- steve