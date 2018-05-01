PROGRESSIVES: PROMOTING RAPE-REVENGE

It is amazing that those progressives who want to protect women from hyper-masculine men and the toxicity of masculinity have little or nothing to say about this …

And, how can the progressives possibly explain this?

No, I am not speaking about the great-looking scantily dressed sexy babe. I am speaking about that evil-looking gun. The type of weapon that might just save a women and her family from the miscreants in the world. So how is it they disclaim rape, revenge, violence, and guns – but have little or nothing to say about movie marketing campaigns based on those very same factors?

Bottom line …

Progressives are hypocrites, and our nation is put at great risk when they govern from both sides of their mouths. Screaming about evil guns, yet employing armed guards. Berating those who support a border wall to protect our sovereignty, safety, and security, but live in protected, gated compounds. And worst of all, believing that they have a degree of moral superiority and the right to tell us how we should live our lives. Releasing the dregs of humanity into our communities and suggesting we should cower before criminals, crazies, and terrorists and accept our victimhood rather than engage the threat with that force-multiplier known as a gun.

We are so screwed when progressives govern.

-- steve