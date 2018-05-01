PROGRESSIVES AND THEIR "BASS ACKWARDS" INTERPRETATION OF REALITY

It is amazing that the mainstream media and others would put forth such a false and misleading headline …

This is the type of reporting that deeply offends me and insults my intelligence …

Nobody with common sense and an understanding of the region’s history would characterize these attacks on Israeli citizens, property, or forces as a protest. It is one-sided warfare by terrorists or, taken from the other viewpoint, civil insurrection against legitimate authority.

I have little or no doubt that this picture was staged – right down to the burning tires that the dissidents set on fire, to the arrangement of the bodies (as they hold flags), and how clean the flags are in such a dusty and dirty environment. And, considering this picture was taken from the viewpoint of an enemy who has been known to stage media events for the sole purpose of stirring up media attention and resulting in international donations from anti-Jew, anti-Israeli parties around the world.

It has been announced that the death toll stands at an unverified 55 – and that the portrait of Israeli snipers shooting over the wall or protective barriers at unarmed, peaceful citizens engaged in a legitimate civil protest is scurrilous. This is not a rally but a staged and deliberate riot. It is lamentable that a 14-year-old boy may have been killed, but then again, these are the people who use their women and children as shields and locate firing positions next to hospitals, schools, and mosques knowing that any return fire is likely to produce pictures that will form the basis of propaganda served up to the useful idiots in the media. The use of the word “snipers” and scores (a score is old English for 20) is deliberately meant to distort the message.

And then there is Iran, where the “Justice Seeker Student Movement” has offered a $100,000 prize to anybody who would destroy “the illegal American Embassy in Jerusalem.” The message was conveyed on posters written in Farsi, Arabic, and English. Should this occur, it would or should be considered an “act of war” from a rogue, terrorist state.

Bottom line …

'The Hamas terror organization declares its intention to destroy Israel and send thousands to break through the border fence in order to achieve this aim. We will continue to act firmly in order to defend our sovereignty and our citizens.' ~Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel



If peace is to be had, the Palestinians must accept the legitimacy of the Jewish State of Israel. Without acceptance, peace in the region is impossible.

-- steve