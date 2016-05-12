PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS TURN TO TERRORIST TO AID THEIR ANTI-TRUMP EFFORTS

I cannot believe any member of the military, would convey a partisan political message from a known al Qaeda terrorist who was complicit in killing 3,000+ people and injuring 6,000+ more to the mainstream media.

9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed seeks to help Democrats opposing Trump CIA nominee The man who masterminded the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks opposes the nomination of Gina Haspel to head the CIA. According to the New York Times and other news outlets, Mohammed asked a military judge at the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba to share six paragraphs he had written about Ms. Haspel with the Senate panel. Ms. Haspel oversaw a black-site prison in Thailand where two al-Qaeda terrorists, one of them under her watch, were water boarded and subjected to other harsh interrogation techniques that opponents call torture. Marine Lt. Col. Derek A. Poteet, Mohammed’s lawyer in his military tribunal, described his client’s request to the Times. He said he had submitted the request to Army Col. James Pohl, who is overseeing pre-trial procedures in the tribunal, which could condemn Mohammed to death. It was not immediately clear whether Col. Pohl would approve the request. According to Col. Poteet, Muhammad submitted an article titled “Additional Facts, Law and Argument in Support,” containing “six specific paragraphs of information” from the Al-Qaeda leader who plotted the deaths of 3,000 Americans in the 2001 attacks. “I am not able to describe the information,” Col. Poteet said, telling the Times that the information was from Mohammed himself, not from the government papers about the treatment of terrorism suspects. Source: Khalid Shaikh Mohammed opposes Gina Haspel CIA nomination - Washington Times

I cannot understand how this execrable piece of human excrement has the understanding of the Senate’s confirmation process, much less the standing to submit a formal written statement to the Senate confirmation panel – something ordinary Americans are unable to do.

And let us not forget, that it appears that this enemy combatant has been given “constitutional rights” – and that his attorneys, David Nevin and Scott McKay, both civilian ACLU criminal defense attorneys, and Derek Poteet, a Marine, had requested that the Judge and prosecutors be removed from the case over the destruction of some unnamed classified information. <Source> It is possible that the lawyers are referring to the destruction of interrogation tapes that would have put the interrogators in jeopardy of being punished by progressives for their then-lawful activities.

Bottom line …

Why was this terrorist ever given any rights, other than those due to an enemy combatant acting for an entity that did not endorse nor respect the Geneva Conventions?

Why was the ACLU allowed to represent this POS who should have been tried, found guilty, and executed by now?

It really doesn’t matter if the military decides to withhold this terrorist’s message or not – the information has been widely reported in the progressive mainstream media, and it is clearly the progressive socialist democrats who are aided as they oppose most of President Trump’s nominees.

This truly is “fake news” ginned up by the progressives who saw a chance to disparage another Trump appointee.

We are so screwed.

