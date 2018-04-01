KIDS NOT PROFITS: YEAH RIGHT



Public education should be about kids, not profits. Kids Not Profits has developed out of a growing concern from educators, parents, civil rights and community groups for greater accountability and transparency for California’s charter schools. On kidsnotprofits.com you will find facts, figures, reports and updated news stories to help you become more aware of the impact current laws have on our students and communities. See for yourself. The facts speak for themselves. [OCS: The only concern I can find is that of the teachers’ unions and the special interests that service the public schools. As if it is “their” money and it needs to be protected.] Backed by a group of billionaires with their own agenda for public education, a new industry around charter schools is growing in California. Charter schools are taxpayer-funded public schools that are frequently operated by for-profit corporations. [OCS: Look at the list of billionaires and you will find accomplished individuals who believe it is time to reform education. To actually produce graduates that can earn a decent living, perhaps at a trade for which they are suited; understand their civic responsibilities as an informed citizen with a sense of history, be literate and numerically competent, as well as being able to compete in a global marketplace.] While these privately-managed schools receive billions in California taxpayer dollars every year, they are not required to follow the same laws and regulations that regular neighborhood public schools are required to follow. [OCS: Are these code words for not being unionized and under the control of the progressive educational establishment which is more concerned with turning out progressive supporters than functional young men, women, and as the progressives now dictate, “others.”] Charter schools are not subject to open meetings and open records laws, so parents and taxpayers don’t have full transparency and can’t see how the money is being spent. [OCS: As if you could drill down into the public education system’s accounting to see where the money is actually being spent? Full transparency is a joke, from the Board of Education right down to the school administrators who are fudging statistics and hiding behind student privacy if they are questioned more fully.] They ignore requirements to enroll all students from the community – weeding out and turning down students with special needs. [OCS: It appears that the best and brightest students are often given short shrift by those “special needs” students – especially the ones that will never be able to compete at established norms but are mainstreamed into public schools. Not to mention those who are not only functionally illiterate in their native language, they do not understand well enough to keep up with a standardized curriculum and thus teachers need to spend additional time raising their achievement level to mediocrity – and far from excellence. These are the people who eschew grades and hand out participation trophies for showing up.] Evidence shows that this lack of accountability has led to financial gains for these for-profit corporate charter operators, but has too often been disastrous for thousands of California students and has cost taxpayers millions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse. [OCS: Yes, public corporations should be effective, efficient, and profitable. Like the special interests, administrators, and teachers are working for subsistent wages. There are unaccounted for billions washing through the public education system and you can just look at the classrooms and the students to know that the money is not being spent on the kids.] Now, these billionaires are spending millions of dollars trying to influence local school board, state legislative, and statewide elections across the state. [OCS: Ask yourself why the teachers’ unions and the progressive socialist Democrats are spending an equivalent amount, if not more, fighting school reform? Perhaps so they recognize the dung heap that has become education when they wander in each day?] Public education should be about kids, not profits. Instead of subsidizing corporate charter schools run by for-profit companies with taxpayer dollars, we should be using the money to strengthen our local neighborhood public schools for all California children. Join a growing coalition of education, parent, civil rights and community organizations calling for higher standards and more accountability for these privately-managed charter schools. [OCS: It is about time the public education system be reformed and those who are unqualified to educate our children be tossed out of the system. Higher standards – what a joke. These are the people who are constantly dumbing down the tests to hide abysmal performance. There are the people who refuse to test teachers for competency in teaching and subject-matter knowledge. These are the people who are more interested in supporting their union and the progressive socialist democrats than they are with supporting educational reform. If it truly was about the children – we would not need to radically reform this cesspool that is afraid to discipline the disruptive snowflakes as the run wild in the schools.]