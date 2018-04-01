KIDS NOT PROFITS: YEAH RIGHT

I am driving home and hear an expensive drive-time radio commercial claiming that a number of billionaires are out to wreck the public school system by promoting ballot initiatives that support “charter schools.”
Public education should be about kids, not profits.
Kids Not Profits has developed out of a growing concern from educators, parents, civil rights and community groups for greater accountability and transparency for California’s charter schools. On kidsnotprofits.com you will find facts, figures, reports and updated news stories to help you become more aware of the impact current laws have on our students and communities. See for yourself. The facts speak for themselves.
Backed by a group of billionaires with their own agenda for public education, a new industry around charter schools is growing in California. Charter schools are taxpayer-funded public schools that are frequently operated by for-profit corporations.
While these privately-managed schools receive billions in California taxpayer dollars every year, they are not required to follow the same laws and regulations that regular neighborhood public schools are required to follow.
Charter schools are not subject to open meetings and open records laws, so parents and taxpayers don’t have full transparency and can’t see how the money is being spent.
They ignore requirements to enroll all students from the community – weeding out and turning down students with special needs.
Evidence shows that this lack of accountability has led to financial gains for these for-profit corporate charter operators, but has too often been disastrous for thousands of California students and has cost taxpayers millions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse.
Now, these billionaires are spending millions of dollars trying to influence local school board, state legislative, and statewide elections across the state.
Public education should be about kids, not profits. Instead of subsidizing corporate charter schools run by for-profit companies with taxpayer dollars, we should be using the money to strengthen our local neighborhood public schools for all California children. Join a growing coalition of education, parent, civil rights and community organizations calling for higher standards and more accountability for these privately-managed charter schools.
Starting from the assumption that the state owns your children and responsible for their education, it is a short leap for unionized teachers to proclaim that anything which holds them accountable for their abysmal results or offers children the possibility of a better education is an abomination that steals resources from children.
“It’s for the children” is a worn-out chestnut of the teachers’ unions and the democratic party as it can be clearly demonstrated that a significant amount of educational funding is siphoned off for infrastructure contracts that benefit special interests, administrative costs where the administrator/teacher ratio is grossly inflated, trying to pump-up the unfunded liabilities of union- or state-managed pension and welfare/benefit funds, and to support malfeasant, incompetent, or hyper-politicized teachers who turn out yet another decade of functional illiterates.
In fact, if it weren’t for the dumbing-down of tests, even a greater percentage of children would find themselves unable to pass simple graduation standards.
Folks, the books are cooked.
- Explain to me why the teachers’ unions are so against competency testing for both teaching ability and subject-matter knowledge?
- Explain to me why the teachers’ unions insist “tenure” is necessary when teacher’s are openly participating in political activities on school time as they drive their progressive agenda?
- Explain to me why it is so hard to discipline or fire a teacher, even when they have committed grievous offenses?
- Explain to me why the Board of Education is treated as a political stepping-stone where decisions are made based on politics not the needs of the children?
- Explain to me why the curricula have been perverted by the addition of sexual and political issues while the core educational teachings are pushed to the wayside?
- Explain to me why the best and the brightest are held back by underachievers or those who do not even speak our national language?
Bottom line …
I am all for public school reform – starting with dissolving the progressive socialist Democrat unions and curtailing the influence of the special interests who are driving children into functional illiteracy. I am pleased that these well-educated, well-credentialed, and well-meaning billionaires care enough to spend the time, money, and effort on California children.
We are majorly screwed.
