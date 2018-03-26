JOHN McCAIN: PROGRESSIVE DISGUISED AS A PATRIOT ...

While I acknowledge the pain, suffering, and sacrifice of Senator John McCain as a Vietnamese POW (Prisoner of War), such regard does not extend to his role in helping to destroy the GOP and, in particular, disparage and destroy the presidency of Donald J. Trump and to make America weaker and more susceptible to evildoers.

McCain admits in his soon-to-be-published book, “The Restless Wave,” that it was he that sent his operative overseas, retrieved a copy of the Steele dossier, and then conveyed a copy to then FBI Director James Comey. Thus igniting the firestorm that almost consumed the President of the United States and his Administration.

“I agreed to receive a copy of what is now referred to as ‘the dossier,’” “I reviewed its contents. The allegations were disturbing, but I had no idea which if any were true. I could not independently verify any of it, and so I did what any American who cares about our nation’s security should have done.” He said he went to see Mr. Comey “at his earliest convenience, handed him the dossier, explained how it had come into my possession.” “I said I didn’t know what to make of it, and I trusted the FBI would examine it carefully and investigate its claims. With that, I thanked the director and left. The entire meeting had probably not lasted longer than ten minutes. I did what duty demanded I do,” Mr. McCain wrote, according to the Daily Beast, which received advance copies of the book, due out May 22. The dossier, compiled by a former British spy in the pay of Democratic opposition researchers, was published raw by Buzzfeed in January 2017 and reported on by other news outlets. At the time, Mr. McCain was identified as the man who put it in the FBI’s hands in December 2016. He acknowledged involvement in a statement at the time. <Source>

You might think that perhaps it was McCain’s duty to question the source of the dossier and who might have paid for the effort – if not at the time he obtained the dossier which apparently had already been shopped to a skeptical media by Fusion GPS and ignored, then by the time he discovered he had been played to provide some degree of legitimacy to a lie.

Or as Comey said to the President of the United States, CNN had the dossier and was waiting for a “news hook” to release it as “news.” It appears that John McCain was the vehicle, the unimpeachable Senate source, to get it into the hands of the FBI and Comey’s leak of the presidential meeting was the “news hook” that ignited the firestorm.

Bottom line …

While John McCain might look like a war hero and a defender of his country, those days are long past and what we are seeing is another bitter progressive politician who has done significant and lasting damage to the country he professes to love. Even a blind man can see that President Trump has accomplished more than his predecessors – and in record-breaking time. What has this aisle-hopping piss-ant done: McCain-Feingold (campaign finance reform that failed); McCain-Kennedy (Open Borders Immigration Reform); and McCain-Lieberman (Global Warming Nonsense).

Perhaps John McCain will have a deathbed epiphany and regret what he has done to the United States. Or perhaps he will tell his best buddy, Senator Lindsey Graham, to finish burning down the house.

I will neither forgive nor forget that it was John McCain who killed any further government inquiry into Vietnam-era reports of MIA survivors and had the debriefs of the returning veterans sealed.

We are so screwed when we venerate those politicians and useful idiots who participate in the destruction of America from within.

-- steve