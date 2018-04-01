HYPOCRISY: "WASTE, FRAUD, AND ABUSE" IS LITTLE MORE THAN A TALKING POINT

I am tired of hearing Republican politicians individually promising to protect America and American interests, curtail government spending, reducing the size of the bureaucracy, rooting out “waste, fraud, and abuse,” and never explaining why Republican legislators collectively never put up the hard votes in Congress that would demand that individuals take a recognizable position for which they could be held accountable.

If you look behind the distractions of an aging porn “star,” it appears that significant issues are dropping by the wayside as progressive politicians and the progressive media waffle on about Iran, North Korea Russia, and China on the foreign front and immigration, inflation, rising interest rates, trade imbalances, employment, and healthcare on the domestic front. With many so-called Republicans bleating the same tune in concert with the opposition.

I grant you that public is ill-informed about most issues, concentrating more on propaganda-driven feelings than informed discussions.

I grant you that foreign policies are difficult to craft and more difficult to monitor and enforce.

I grant you that domestic policies are now being fought between classes as a result of the progressive socialist Democrat’s divisive agenda. With nary a Republican pointing out that this is America and we do not have different classes of citizenship.

I grant you that most elections have long-term consequences and that the books are cooked by the Congressional Budget Office who uses given assumptions provided by partisan politicians and an unrealistic time-frame of ten years when at least five election cycles will have passed, often changing the nature and composition of Congress as well as altering the intent, content, and enforcement of the original bills.

I grant you someone is not looking closely when the GOP’s Senate Majority Leader is connected by marriage to a family with significant dealings with the Red Chinese, and yet President Donald Trump is suspected of the non-crime of “colluding” with Russia.

And I grant you that the professional politicians are more worried about their individual careers than they are worried about our nation.

But it appears that the Congress is not serving the America or Americans. Members of Congress are passing legislation that is little more than an outline, ceding great powers to the Executive Branch to implement and enforce administrative rules and regulations that nobody explicitly voted for – and may not even understand. Many of these administrative rules and regulations have nothing to do with governance, but to convey some political privilege to special interests in return for campaign funds, media attention, and voter support.

Bottom line …

We are coming up on a primary election where all of the same chestnuts and canards will be trotted out. Where politicians in the GOP will attack each other so severely that their own words will be used against them in the general election. Most will ignore Ronald Reagan’s “Eleventh Commandment: Thou shall not speak ill of any Republican.” And, while some GOP candidates will not bash their fellow candidates in public, most of the damage is done in private and then is made public by an antagonistic progressive media.

The thought that voter identification will lead to disenfranchisement of anyone but those not qualified to vote should be resisted – especially in areas where a relatively few votes can swing an election to the party supporting loose elections.

It is time that we hold our politicians to account, both for what they have done to affirmative disadvantage America and Americans and for what they haven’t done to provide safety, security, and freedom to the nation they have sworn an oath to protect and defend.

We are so screwed – perhaps a little less if we elect constitutional conservatives to office.

-- steve