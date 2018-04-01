HILLARY CLINTON REVEALS UNPLEASANT TRUTH: MANY DEMOCRATS ARE SOCIALISTS

There is no doubt in my mind that the communists were required to re-brand themselves as socialists following the atrocities and millions of deaths and imprisonments under Lenin, Stalin. Mao, and Castro …

"The Communists disdain to conceal their views and aims. They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions. Let the ruling classes tremble at a Communistic revolution. The proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win." -- --Karl Marx, The Communist Manifesto, Chapter 4

And there is no doubt in my mind – or apparently Hillary Clinton’s -- that the Democrat Party has morphed into some quite different, and dangerous to America I might add, than the party of my parents or my youth.

If the video does not appear in the email version of this post, it can be seen here.

“It’s hard to know but I mean if you’re in the Iowa caucuses and 41 percent of Democrats are socialists or self-described socialists, and I’m asked ‘Are you a capitalist?’ and I say, ‘Yes, but with appropriate regulation and appropriate accountability.’ You know, that probably gets lost in the ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a capitalist!’”

Bottom line …

Ask yourself how the Democrat Party could put up a Barack Obama, a man who openly consorted with a variety of racists, people who hate America, and domestic terrorists who vowed the violent overthrow of the government?,

Ask yourself how the Democrat Party could put up a Bernie Sanders, an openly avowed “Democratic Socialist” who honeymooned in Russia and never met a communist dictator he didn’t admire?

Ask yourself how President Barack Obama continually weakened the American Military, gave aid and comfort to our enemy Iran, and tried to subvert the United States Constitution?

Ask yourself how President Barack Obama continually attempted to nationalize the educational process (the takeover of Sallie Mae) and the healthcare system with the Affordable Care Act?

Ask yourself how the Democrat Party could put up a lying, corrupt, Marxist such as Hillary Clinton and then conspire to marginalize Bernie Sanders and destroy the candidacy of Donald Trump?

Why is it that the Democrat Party continues to delegitimize President Trump in a silent coup – obstructing his actions in reversing the Iran nuclear deal and requiring it to be treated like any other treaty?

My conclusion is that the modern Democrat Party has morphed into the Neo Communist Party of America and wishes to destroy America from within. By importing our enemies (Muslims) and millions of Marxists (Mexicans and others. and, by continuing to destroy our military with their disastrous social experiments which destroy competence and unit cohesion.

CONSIDER YOUR LIFE AND THE LIVES OF YOUR CHILDREN UNDER COMMUNISM – AND VOTE ACCORDINGLY.

--steve