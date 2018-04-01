CONSERVATIVE VET CHALLENGES PROGRESSIVE DEBBI STABENOW IN MICHIGAN

It is about time that Michigan residents deserved a break from the progressive socialist Democrats like Senator Debbi Stabenow who has supported open borders, unrestricted spending, and is clearly against those who want the right to defend themselves against criminals, crazies, and terrorists.

The challenge to Stabenow’s progressive misadventures comes from John James, a West Point graduate, Apache pilot, and a great conservative endorsed by true conservatives like National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Click on the video to see his message or click here.

“Hunting terrorists in the skies above Baghdad, there are two things you need—faith in God, and a Hellfire missile, James said. I flew Apaches because I wanted to take the fight to the enemy. Now I’m volunteering for a new fight. To secure the borders, defend our Constitutional rights and protect Michigan jobs. I hate politics but I love this country.” John James for Senate

Bottom line …

First comes the Aug. 7, 2018 primary where James’ primary opposition is a multi-millionaire businessman who is not particular conservative and may believe he can buy the race with his millions. And then comes the November 6, 2018 election where James will challenge Stabenow who will be spending millions to retain her office and promote her progressive ways.

I am urging all my friends and readers in Michigan to get behind John James – it is about time progressives stopped destroying Michigan with their craziness. Vote for the conservative. Send James to the Senate.

-- steve