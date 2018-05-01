CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR JERRY BROWN, THE GODFATHER OF MARIJUANA?

Why should anyone be surprised that California’s Governor Jerry Brown gleefully announced that California collected $9 billion in tax revenue with a $3 billion windfall that is more than initially projected? And with nary a thank you to President Trump for his tax cuts, economic initiatives, and his roll-back of repressive rules and regulation.

As expected, a major portion of any additional funding will go to education, K-12, and the community colleges, to assist in their efforts to turn out yet another generation of “woke” but functionally illiterate progressive socialist democrats.

And, rather than pay down some of California’s overwhelming indebtedness, Brown and his budget gang decided to transfer some of the money to the usual suspects – the special interests like developers, consultants, and the progressive organizations that purport to conduct outreach. For those outside of California, outreach is a code-word for community organizing to register Democrat voters and get out the vote.

The revised budget added $359 million to the homelessness budget, $312 million for mental health programs, but says nothing about those who will choose to remain homeless due to mental illness or intoxicants. The governor also spoke about putting a $2 billion bond issue on the November ballot, asking the taxpayers to reward all of the wealthy developers salivating over their portion of the windfall. As if California did not owe a staggering amount of money to the investors of previous bond issues. Certainly, a Ponzi scheme that would see Bernie Madoff green with jealousy.

But the telling moment came when the addlepated Governor Moonbeam announced that he would allocate $14 million to create five teams in the state attorney general’s office to investigate California’s black market for marijuana ostensibly because state-licensed marijuana firms complained (probably through their newly-hired “industry” lobbyist) that their businesses were severely impacted from illicit growers and sellers who lack the right to gouge marijuana users with additional taxes and fees. And don’t mention that he is releasing criminals – I mean customers – back into our communities.

The truth is that the professional criminals in the government deeply resent when amateur criminals invade their turf and refuse to pay tribute to the Godfather.

We are so screwed.

-- steve