ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SO-CALLED PALESTINIANS

Today is a historic occasion, when the United States will relocate its main Israeli Embassy to Jerusalem and thus, following the international practice of locating main embassies in capital cities, WILL FORMALLY RECOGNIZE THAT JERUSALEM IS THE CAPITAL OF ISRAEL.

\

All you need to know …

The Palestinians were branded by the Soviet Communists and promoted by their puppet Yasser Arafat.

No one speaks for the Palestinians, and thus there can be no counterparty at the bargaining table.

Just because people can vote, does not mean a nation is a democracy.

With no measure of self-sufficiency, commerce or industry, the Palestinians are international mooches who live off the virulent anti-Semitism of Europe and elsewhere. Their only export is terrorism, and they live on media attention which they create periodically through atrocities that result in a counterstrike. These miscreants hide behind their women and children, schools, hospitals, and mosques – and love to stage pictures of “dead children” which are not so surprisingly alive in other pictures after the “event.”

There can be no peace when it is the “job” of the Palestinian leadership to keep their power and enrich themselves with billions of aid dollars.

Bottom line …

It is a glorious day for Israel. Not so much for the so-called Palestinians who will do or say anything to disrupt these legitimate proceedings. Now we can plainly see who among us is anti-Israel, anti-Jew, and anti-Semitic.

And the credit all goes to President Donald J. Trump, who took decisive action instead of talking about taking decisive action.

-- steve