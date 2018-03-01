YOUTUBE SHOOTING: COMMON SENSE SAYS THE ANSWER IS CONCEALED CARRY

Young people just received an object lesson in self-defense during the YouTube shooting. Here a single shooter managed to gain access to the YouTube campus and wounded four people before the shooter committed suicide. And, all they could do is run, hide, and cower – wondering “Am I Next?”

The original reporting was wrong …

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters At least four people were injured, three of whom received gunshot wounds, in or near YouTube's headquarters on Tuesday after a shooter opened fire at the internet company's building in San Bruno, California. A law-enforcement source confirmed to Business Insider that the suspected shooter is a woman in her late 30s, who opened fire with a handgun. Multiple local news outlets, citing law-enforcement sources, reported Tuesday night that the shooter was identified as Nasim Aghdam. Business Insider has not independently confirmed her identity. The suspected shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. The wounded were taken to hospitals. The dead woman was found inside the YouTube building. Two of the shooting victims were discovered at "an adjacent business," police said. Investigators said they believe the shooting is connected to a domestic dispute between the suspected shooter and her boyfriend, who works at YouTube. Authorities do not believe the woman was connected to international terrorism in any way, Business Insider's law-enforcement source said. The suspected shooter was not known to the FBI and is not believed to be a YouTube employee. Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was connected to YouTube's recent ban on firearm-related videos. <Source>

It appears that the shooter was a YouTube user who was angered about her alleged treatment by YouTube.

ABC7 News sources confirm the YouTube shooter was a user of the platform. Nasim Aghdam has a website with an alleged manifesto that targets YouTube for censorship and demonetization of her video content.

Aghdam is said to have no relationship with anyone in the YouTube facility. Sources say Aghdam did not have an ID badge, but was carrying a purse, and that nobody in the facility knew who she was. It appears that Aghdam was disgruntled by the changes in the YouTube platform. She wrote on her website, "Be aware! Dictatorship exists in all countries but with different tactics! They only care for personal and short-term profits and do anything to reach their goals even by fooling simple-minded people, hiding the truth, manipulating science and everything, putting public mental and physical health at risk, abusing non-human animals, polluting the environment, destroying family values, promoting materialism and sexual degeneration in the name of freedom and turning people into programmed robots!"

She goes on to quote Adolf Hitler saying, "Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it and eventually they will believe it." <Source>

What difference does a “label” make?

Prior to 2013, the FBI considered someone a "mass murderer" if they killed four or more people during one event, regardless of weapons used. But starting in 2013, federal statutes defined "mass killing" as three or more people killed, regardless of weapons. Little comfort to the victims and a way to boost the crime statistics in that single category for political purposes.

Bottom line …

There can be no protection against criminals and crazies – they simply do not respect nor obey any existing law. And had the shooter been denied access to a handgun, who knows what weapon she may have chosen and how many people would have been killed.

The point being, only an armed person can stop another armed person, and it is a stone-cold fact that the police cannot be everywhere they are needed when they are needed. You can believe that the government will protect you – but murders happen even in repressive totalitarian regimes.

The only answer is self-defense and the use of a force-multiplier like a handgun to project enough force at a distance to stop the attacker’s aggressive behavior no matter their weapon of choice.

Let’s watch the news and see how the progressive socialist democrats respond. It is believed that two candidates including former California State Attorney General Kamala Harris and Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom have created anti-gun legislation ready to exploit during the next mass shooting event. If this is true, the legislature could create the largest pool of victims in California’s history – just in time to meet the invading hordes who want to breach our borders.

-- steve