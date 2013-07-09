WHY OBAMA'S PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS NEED TO BE STOPPED

Has anyone else noticed that while the mainstream media is massively covering the “fake news” ginned up by the progressive socialist democrats …

the irrelevant antics of Stormy Daniels;

the illegal antics of Robert Mueller, who has yet to put forth any evidence of Trump-Russia “collusion” or any other cognizable criminal activity that would justify his existence;, and

the suggestion that Trump’s tariffs will result in a China-US “trade war,”

… that the United States is already at war with China?

Not on the physical battlefield, but on the espionage and cyber-battlefield where the internet and foreign interests have made the U.S. border more porous than the actual border between the United States and Mexico. And that the progressive socialist democrats – starting with the fact that the Clinton Administration knew about this secret war of physical and electronic intrusion and theft and failed to act. In fact , there is some suggestion that the Clintons facilitated prohibited technology transfer that aided China in improving the targeting of their missiles and breaking encrypted codes.

Back in the 1990s, as longtime Clinton bagman Terry McAuliffe, now governor of Virginia, set records raising money for the Clintons. In that era congressional investigators unearthed an elaborate Communist Chinese money-laundering scheme. Under it money was funneled to the Clinton organization through businesspeople, including Yah Lin “Charlie” Trie. In that case, 94 individuals either refused questioning, pled the Fifth Amendment, or fled the country. Trie accepted a plea bargain with federal prosecutors in 1999 in exchange for providing information about questionable campaign contributions from China. McAuliffe helped a company called Loral Space get seats on official trade missions. He reportedly convinced the Clinton administration to overrule national security officials in order win approval for a Loral deal that gave Red China critical missile technology. Loral’s chief executive officer became the Democratic National Committee’s largest donor and McAuliffe became DNC chairman. According to a Wall Street Journal account from Clinton days, a bipartisan congressional inquiry “found Beijing has stolen U.S. design data for nearly all elements needed for a major nuclear attack on the U.S., such as advanced warheads, missiles, and guidance systems. Targets of the spying ranged from an Army anti-tank weapon to nearly all modern fighter jets. Most wasn’t done by professionals, but by visitors or front companies. Lax security by the Clinton Administration is blamed in part, and satellite makers Hughes and Loral are criticized.” <Source>

The Cox Report …

Sometime in June [1995], a walk-in agent for People's Republic of China intelligence services approached the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) office in Taiwan and provided them with an official PRC document classified "Secret" that contained design information of all seven of America's nuclear warheads. Clinton's Director of Central Intelligence John Deutch was informed the following month. On May 30 [1996], the FBI formally opened a criminal investigation into the theft of the W-88 nuclear design. Originally only 1 or 2 agents were assigned to the case and the inquiry made little progress over the rest of the year. In late June or early July, the CIA issued an internal government statement that declared they may have misread their original analysis of the documents delivered by the double agent to their Taiwan offices and that China may not have America's weapons designs after all. The FBI, in turn, suspended their investigation of the matter (which had just started) for about six weeks.

And it gets worse.

Check “the timeline of the Cox Report controversy for a chronology of information relating to the People's Republic of China's nuclear espionage against the United States detailed in the Congressional Cox Report. The timeline also includes documented information relating to relevant investigations and reactions by the White House, the U.S. Congress, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and United States Department of Justice.”

Or read the actual Cox Report, (U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY AND MILITARY/COMMERCIAL CONCERNS WITH THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA)

Much worse …

It is like President Obama didn’t know what was occurring?

“Cyber Espionage and the Theft of U.S. Intellectual Property and Technology” -- Testimony of Larry M. Wortzel before the House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations (July 9, 2013).



”I will discuss the role of the People's Republic of China, its military and intelligence services, and its industries in cyber espionage and the theft of U.S. intellectual property and technology. As a member of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, I will present some of the Commission’s findings on China’s cyber espionage efforts, its policies and its goals in stealing technology and intellectual property.”

Bottom line …

We have seen cursory evidence of massive unconstitutional and illegal activities that have taken place within the Obama Administration, many by high-ranking elected or appointed officials. We have seen instances where former President Obama’s actions strengthened our enemies and adversely affected our allies. In fact, taken in toto, Obama’s actions along with the actions of other progressive socialist democrats and their RINO (Republican In Name Only) cohorts could be described as un-American.

But it appears that the leadership of the intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice, and the FBI would instead chase fairy dust involving President Donald Trump that recognize that we are at war with China, Russia, and others – and do their jobs. Perhaps they recognize that Trump represents a clear and present danger to the deep state and they are more worried about their sorry asses than their country. But nobody believes Trump hates is country in the manner of former Presidents Carter, Clinton, and Obama.

It is time to recognize the progressive socialist democrats for what they are: unwitting agents or dupes of the communists – including their propaganda machine known as the mainstream media.

We are majorly screwed.

