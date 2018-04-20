WHEN WILL TRUMP FIGHT BACK?

He claims to be a tough guy, a counter-puncher, but from what I can see, President Donald Trump is all talk and very little walk …

1. Fire Jeff Sessions

There is little doubt in my mind that the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is out of control and acting in ways that are damaging to the Constitution, the Rule of Law, and our Nation’s democratic freedoms. While, Sessions recused himself from anything to do with the Trump campaign and allegations of “collusion” (which is not a crime) with Russia, he did not give up his statutory authority to direct the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in all other matters. Define and enumerate the criminal allegations that turned the FBI investigation from a counterintelligence investigation into a criminal investigation. After more than a year of concentrated effort to find evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, they can find none. The basis for the investigation is murky and mired in the swamp of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the laundering of funds through Marc Elias, the Perkins Coie attorney, who hired Fusion GPS to dig up opposition research on Donald Trump and publicize it to the media prior to the election. In fact, it appears that the Clinton campaign was more closely aligned with Russian interests than either President Trump or the Trump campaign. Uranium One that saw 20% of Americas uranium production placed under Russian control. Bill Clintons speaking fees on behalf of a Russian bank. Large donations to the Clinton Foundation from Russia-linked donors. And, of course, the use of Russian operatives to did up dirt on Donald Trump.

2. Use the new protocols and understandings within the Department of Justice that was used to justify the raid on Trump’s personal attorney to examine the records of several attorneys who apparently are connected with fraudulent or criminal activities involving Obama and the Clintons.

If a client’s communications with their lawyer(s) are for the purpose of planning or executing out a fraudulent scheme, such as obstruction of justice or covering-up criminal activity, they lose any claim to confidentiality. A. Hillary Clinton’s attorneys who mishandled classified information, violated the Espionage Act, destroyed government property, subverted a lawful subpoena, and obstructed justice. All criminal activities undertaken on behalf of their client and which negates any claim of attorney-client privilege under the fraud rule. B. Hillary’s close aids, most of whom are lawyers who likewise were engaged in various activities including obstructing of justice.

3. Immediately go beyond an ethics investigation using Inspectors General and appoint a Special Counsel.

There is a clear and present need to investigate the massive past and current conflicts of interest in the leadership of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Examples: Deputy Attorney General (Acting Attorney General for the Trump/Russia matter) Rod Rosenstein’s wife is a prominent democrat fixer who represented many of the top players including both Clintons, Comey, etc. and whose specialty is nullifying FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests. Bruce Ohr’s wife who was a Fusion GPS Client. Andrew McCabe’s wife who received nearly a million dollars from Clinton’s bag man for a first-time political campaign which she lost in spite of an unprecedented amount of campaign funds. Then there is the incest between various members of the leadership of the investigation. Not to forget the two high-ranking lovers who seem to have documented much of the wrongdoing. With special interest in Sidney Blumenthal and his network of operatives who may have written a portion of the Steele Dossier or provided the raw input material.

4. Tweet only on matters of substance.

Forget the petty shots at the news media other than to point out errors. Do not use over-the-top superlatives as if you were selling your policies like soap. Be substantial in a manner that your content can not be easily dismissed as just another rant.

Bottom line …

While the mainstream media can claim “obstruction of justice” in launching these investigations – it is the right thing to do. In fact, due to the serious nature of some of the leaks that have involved felonious national security, grand jury, or classified information, perhaps some of the so-called journalists should be called upon to reveal their sources – especially when those multiple confirmatory sources have been spectacularly wrong.

The mainstream media should consider investigating the hypocrisy in the use of prosecutorial discretion when it was applied to former President Obama and his cohorts and how it is being applied to President Trump.

Either the GOP fights or surrenders. And it does look like they are surrendering to me.

We are so screwed.

-- steve