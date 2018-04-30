WERE THE OBAMA INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES CORRUPT OR INCOMPETENT?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed a treasure trove of Iran’s nuclear documents …

Revealing a huge archive of stolen Iranian nuclear plans, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel accused Iran on Monday of lying for years about its efforts to build a nuclear weapon.

Days before President Trump was to decide whether to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Mr. Netanyahu presented records from a secret warehouse in Tehran, making the case that Iranian leaders had deceived the international nuclear agency when they insisted their nuclear program was for peaceful purposes. Israeli spies seized the documents in an overnight raid in January, a senior Israeli official said.

But Mr. Netanyahu did not provide any evidence that Iran had violated the nuclear agreement since it took effect in early 2016.

Source: Israel Says Secret Files Prove Iran Lied About Nuclear Program - The New York Times