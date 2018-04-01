TRUMP/CLINTON/RUSSIA: WHO COLLUDED WITH WHOM?

I have been asked by some of my readers, how I track fast-changing events. And, sometimes you just have to draw a diagram to keep the players straight ...

Bottom line ...

This is how it appears to me now.

It looks like a classic Hillary Clinton disinformation campaign that somehow succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. Unfortunately, considering the involvement of non-partisan institutions, the issue has morphed from simple campaign operations to what appears to be an attempt by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to fix a campaign (defeat Sanders & Trump) -- and when that failed -- to delegitimize the President of the United States.

The ploy to make it about Trump-Russia collusion appears to have backfired as we are seeing a definite criminal conspiracy involving President Obama, high-ranking members of his administration, and agents of Russia involved in the Uranium One scandal, the donations to the Clinton Foundation, speaking engagements to pay Bill Clinton personally, and of course, the use of a Russia-connected firm, Fusion GPS, to use Russian operatives to dish unverifiable dirt on now President Trump.

Part of the problem with Robert Mueller is that he has not interviewed the Russian operative who infamously met with Trump associates including Don, Jr., Jared Kushner, and others -- and allegedly reported to Fusion GPS before and after the meeting. This is direct Russian involvement and who signed-off on the entry permit of this operative should have been of great interest to Mueller and his team.

Unfortunately, it appears that Mueller, as well as other team members, have significant conflicts of interest due to their involvement in non-Trump-related matters involving the Democrat party.

Until this matter is resolved to the satisfaction of the American public, we can no longer trust the progressive socialist Democrats in either domestic or foreign affairs.

-- steve