TRUMP ATTORNEY MICHAEL COHEN IS IRRELEVANT

A number of readers have asked about my impression of Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen and if he presents a real danger to the Presidency.

The answer is we do not know what we do not know.

But from appearances sake, based on public records and his published utterances, we can conclude that, like so many people surrounding Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen, is less than “first-rate.”

Essentially he graduated from a no-name law school and started out as a personal injury “slip-and-fall lawyer.” An alleged “tough-guy and fixer” working his way up the food chain among a background of taxi-cab medallion owners, shady friends, and questionable colleagues – many of whom have been disbarred or convicted of criminal activities. Many Russian, but mostly Ukrainian. Some said to have ties with the Ukrainian underworld.

Many believe that Cohen relinquished his job as the Executive Vice-President of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Donald Trump to become Trump’s personal attorney for the sole purposes of pulling a “Hillary Clinton” – hiding behind the attorney-client privilege to protect the principal client.

Like Trump, Cohen is not ideological, and his party affiliations switched back-and-forth between progressive socialist Democrat and Republican depending on the time and the advantage to his business affairs.

And, like the Moscow-born Felix Henry Sater (AKA Felix Mikhailovich Sheferovsky), who served as a senior advisor to Donald Trump and appears to be connected with a number of Russian and Ukrainian projects involving Donald Trump, Cohen appears to be an opportunist settling for whatever profitable crumbs drop from the master’s table. Both apparently swearing lifetime allegiance to Trump.

Bottom line …

Let us not forget that Donald Trump’s father was a less than sterling character and possessed many of the traits and beliefs now emulated by his son, Donald J. Trump. So while Trump may be unconventional and uncouth, that does not necessarily make him a bad president. And, he might just be the man we need to shake up politics in America. One need only look at what he has done in Syria, Iran, and North Korea – things that Barack Obama was either unwilling or unable to do – and are net positives for America. His only significant flaws, in my eyes, are signing the profligate spending bill and failing to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Of course, Trump is infinitely better than the alternative – Hillary Clinton or the other anointed price, Jeb Bush.

But, I would tend to believe that the raid on Cohen’s office and home by the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan may be more about his real estate deals and his activities involving Russians and Ukrainians than Donald Trump and any suggestion of election coordination, collusion, or conspiracy with the Russians.

Cohen is a footnote in the sands of history and unlikely to be part of the silent coup that is infecting American politics.

We are so screwed.

