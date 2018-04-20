'They Were Never Going to Let Me Be President' -- Hillary Clinton

Nothing angers me more that a blind and stupid hyper-partisan progressive political reporter who ignores the evidence before their very eyes and goes on to write about a loathsome crooked liar in sympathetic terms …
‘They Were Never Going to Let Me Be President’
Things were already looking bad when, several people told me, Chelsea Clinton popped the Champagne. It was just after 9 p.m. on election night and she was having her hair and makeup done in the family’s suite at the Peninsula hotel. She stopped to pour what someone said was Veuve Clicquot into everyone’s glasses, figuring that in a couple of hours Donald Trump’s run of early victories in red states (West Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama) would end and the map would turn back in her mom’s favor.
Three hours later, the Rust Belt was awash in red, and somebody had to tell Hillary Clinton.
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watching results at the campaign’s election night event at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. Credit Todd Heisler/The New York Times
Robby Mook, the drained and deflated campaign manager, told his boss she was going to lose. She didn’t seem all that surprised.
“I knew it. I knew this would happen to me,” she said, now within a couple of inches of Mr. Mook’s ashen face. “They were never going to let me be president.”
In July 2013, Jill Abramson, the former executive editor of The New York Times, put me on the “Hillary beat” ahead of the 2016 election. It was 649 days before Mrs. Clinton would announce she was running for president again, 1,226 days before she would lose to Mr. Trump.
Every major life decision in my 20s and 30s — when to get married, where to buy an apartment, whether to freeze my eggs until after the election — had revolved around a single looming question: What about Hillary Clinton?
I figured that if anyone knew whom Mrs. Clinton was referring to with that insidious “they” that, like some invisible army of adversaries (real and imagined), wielded its collective power and caused her to lose the most winnable presidential election in modern history, it was me.
They were the vast-right wing conspiracy. They were the patriarchy that could never let an ambitious former first lady finally shatter “that highest, hardest glass ceiling.” They were the people of Wisconsin and James Comey. They were white suburban women who would rather vote for a man who bragged about sexual assault than a woman who seemed an affront to who they were.
And yes, they were political reporters (“big egos and no brains,” she called us) hounding her about her emails and transfixed by the spectacle of the first reality TV show candidate.
It’s dizzying to realize that without even knowing it, you’ve ended up on the wrong side of history. Months after the election, every time I heard the words “Russia” and “collude,” this realization swirled in my head, enveloping everything.
Now we have an administration with hardly an everyday American in it. We are all living through the chaos of the Trump presidency, and Robert Mueller continues to dig into the possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Hillary Clinton has settled into a surreal life of speaking at women’s conferences. I’ve started to see the “they” she spoke about on election night differently.
They were Facebook algorithms and data breaches. They were Fake News drummed up by Vladimir Putin’s digital army. They were shadowy hackers who stole her campaign chairman’s emails hoping to weaken our democracy with Mr. Podesta’s risotto recipe. And they were The Times and me and all the other journalists who covered those stolen emails.
Of course, these outside forces wouldn’t have mattered or weighed so heavily on me, on the country, had Hillary Clinton, her campaign and her longtime aides — the same box of broken toys who’d enabled all of her worst instincts since the 1990s — not let the election get so close in the first place. The Russians, after all, didn’t hack into her calendar and delete the Wisconsin rallies.
I never told anyone this, but one time when I’d been visiting the Brooklyn campaign headquarters I found an iPhone in the women’s restroom. I wasn’t sure, but it seemed to belong to Mr. Podesta’s assistant because when I picked it up, a flood of calendar alerts for him popped up. I placed it on the sink counter, went into the stall, came out and washed my hands. I left the phone sitting there, worried that if I turned it in, even touched it again, aides would think I had snooped. This seemed a violation that would at best get my invitation to the headquarters rescinded and at worst get me booted off the beat for unethical behavior.
I can’t explain why, in the heat of breaking news, I thought covering John Podesta’s hacked emails was any different.
Bottom line …
The Democrats, in all their corruption, gave us Donald Trump as the President of the United States. And, from what I can see, with the exception of Obamacare and the profligate budget, he is doing a wonderful job. At least he has not destroyed two countries (Libya and Lebanon) with his political foolishness as did Clinton. He has not mounted an allegedly unconstitutional and illegal arms deal that resulted in the deaths of four Americans and the wounding of an unspecified number of participants – all who were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements.
We are screwed – but not as much under Trump as we would have been under Hillary Clinton and her cadre of sycophants and reporters.
