THE "PALESTINIANS" ARE RIOTING -- THEY MUST BE RUNNING LOW ON FUNDS...

Has anyone else noticed that the Palestinians produce nothing and export nothing except terrorism, violence, and victimhood; primarily to the Europeans who donate to their cause in the name of politically and socially acceptable anti-Semitism? Or the fact that the label “Palestinians” was created by the Russians and propagated by their puppet-stooge Yasser Arafat as an exploitable brand for ordinary Arabs in the region. And even worse, the “Palestinians” have no friends in the region as other regimes have seen what political and social havoc they wreak and want no part of the craziness in their country.

So it appears that whenever the so-called Palestinians are running out of funds, they need to create exploitable incidents involving victims. Perhaps why they “choose” to site their rockets and mortars in schoolyards, mosques, and next to hospitals to inflict exploitable damage and victims for the world media. A media that cannot help but broadcast these stage-managed displays.

It is a fact that the most significant tragedy to befall the “Palestinians” is the Iron Dome system – a purely defensive weapon that does not target the source of the rocket firing but destroys merely the incoming missile in its downward arc. Fewer exploitable victims mean fewer media opportunities and fewer dollars.

How many people have wondered what would happen if the Palestinians were given a separate state – not that it hasn’t been offered by the United Nations before, starting with the day Israel was created? What would it look like? How would it be funded? What could the people produce to be self-sustaining and to export to the world?

As Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu famously said, “If the Arabs lay down their arms, there would be peace. If Israel lays down the arms, there would be no more Israel.” As long as the Arabs and Palestinians refuse to recognize Israel as a legitimate state, there can be no peace in the region – primarily because there is no political or legal entity that can enter into a legally-binding peace accord.

The sad fact is that if there were no Israel, the Arabs would continue fighting among themselves in religious and political wars. Israel had nothing to do with Lebanon being destroyed. Israel had nothing to do with Syria killing its own people. Israel had nothing to do with Turkey killing Kurds. Israel had nothing to do with Islamic Chechen Separatists battling Russia. Israel had nothing to do with Iraq gassing Kurds.

It is time to call out the socially chic who parade around in Che and Mao shirts without even realizing that Communism is the only non-religious cause of hundreds of millions of deaths and the suffering of countless individuals. For all their posturing, none of these individuals that fete Cuba, Venezuela, China, and Russia are willing to declare that the entire North Korean portion of the Korean Peninsula is a giant prison camp where people are suffering horribly for no reason other than to support a corrupt and immoral political regime.

Where we have gone wrong is that we turned our educational system over to our enemies and we are in grave danger of having our country and our freedoms destroyed from within by a cadre of useful idiots elected by virtue signaling fools who believe they are the full bag of chips and all that.

We are so screwed.

-- steve