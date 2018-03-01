THE OVERTON WINDOW -- SIGN OF THE TIMES

A number of individuals commented on the illustration in yesterday’s blog entry showing the relative positioning of the public policy positions taken by various political groups. The illustration was meant to convey the increasing acceptability of liberal leftist socialist and communist ideology in today’s public discourse.

So, here is a better view of what is going on in our nation today …

Less than a few decades ago, it would be unthinkable to invite a communist into the White House, let alone appoint one to a high political office. There was no moral equivalency between capitalism and communism as each of the totalitarian communist regimes ended in the deaths of millions of innocent individuals whereas capitalism produced some of the most amazing societal advances in the history of the world. Old-fashion reds like Bernie Sanders were regarded as kooks who wanted to divide American into segmented classes and force them to engage each other in class warfare – until the revolution that would lead to a communist regime and all of the equality among citizens that would bring. Disregarding that individuals were merely population units to be managed by the state in order to produce “fairness in the land.” One look at Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, and North Korea will demonstrate how the socialist/communist theories worked out in practice.

I could not begin to conceive of the Democrat Party being infiltrated and then dominated by communists who hate the United States and who have formed a “fifth column” to destroy American from within. I would have never believed that an anti-America Marxist like former President Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton could be nominated by their party to serve as the President of the United States. I never thought the GOP would devolve to the point of allowing a celebrity and rank political amateur to serve as the party’s standard-bearer – elected only because the opposite choice was both unacceptable and detestable.

I never thought that I would see America’s institutions subverted and highly politicized, something started by former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton who subverted the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the IRS.

And, I certainly never believed that a GOP-lead government would allow the DOJ and FBI to engage in the most massive cover-up of unconstitutional and criminal wrongdoing in the history of the United States.

Bottom line …

The only conclusion I can draw from the inability of Congress, the President, and the Supreme Court to deal with institutional corruption is that they are being blackmailed by the deep state and that the mainstream media has become so concentrated in corporate hands as to be bought-off as any other special interests given government goodies.

We are truly screwed. And, the Overton Window makes it abundantly clear that even subjects of the far left are accepted as conventional discourse in today’s dysfunctional nation.

-- steve