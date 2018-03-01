THE NATIONAL REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE THINKS KARL ROVE IS A CONSERVATIVE

Here is the third post in a sequence proving that the House Republicans care about conservatism when it comes to fundraising and votes – and then votes with the progressive socialist democrats on most everything else.

Karl Rove is the Republican version of the Democrat’s Dick Morris – pollsters who have managed to portray a presidential win into a narrative that they are “architects” of that “victory.” Both are weird characters with specious credentials that are better displayed as talking head pundits rather than party leaders.

In the case of Karl Rove, he is apparently owned by the Bush family whose political stance is more “democrat lite” than conservative. Sort of like Bush (43) portraying himself as a Texan with a ranch. Funny, he was a Yalie who belonged to the same clubs as John Kerry. Funny, he didn’t ride horses (like Ronald Reagan) but mountain bikes. Funny, he seemed to grow only sagebrush good for photo-ops – but not cattle. And, let us not forget, his outrageous spending and political activities gave us former President Barack Hussein Obama.

So when it comes to political advice on conservatives from Karl Rove, he can pee up a rope …

Fellow Conservative, It's obvious: the Left is energized. Last week was a clear warning to our movement. We MUST fight to defend our majority in the midterms. What does that mean? Every conservative must step up — providing resources, helping get out the vote, and encouraging fellow conservatives to vote. What is most important right now? We all need to make a financial commitment toward protecting our GOP majority. Elections ALWAYS come down to one thing: the strength of our grassroots. Will you step up to help fend off the radical Left? If not, we risk a Pelosi speakership. Fellow Conservative, I have seen our movement's power. You and I know what we are capable of. Let's not let this be a situation where we later wish we would have done more in the early stages of the election. Fellow Conservative, now is the time to act. Please, lots of good people fighting for us in Congress are counting on you to step up before the first FEC quarterly deadline. Sincerely, Karl Rove Paid for by the NRCC and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. NRCC.org NRCC

320 First St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Bottom line …

Has anyone else noticed that some of the most conservative candidates running for office were ignored while the funds flowed to RINOs (Republicans In Name Only)?

Has anyone else noticed that while the progressive socialist democrats campaign all year, the GOP only appears to campaign just prior to an election?

And, has anyone noticed that the GOP often runs unsuitable candidates against the opposition? (In the Rick Saccone versus Connor Lamb matchup, Lamb was more aligned with GOP values than the GOP candidate)

We are so screwed. And yet we continue to give these fools more and more money for fewer and fewer desirable incomes.

-- steve