THE FIX IS IN: MUELLER TO ISSUE REPORT

There is little doubt in my mind that the most massive and consequential insult to our constitutional liberties is occurring now and that any number of criminal activities that have taken place on President Obama’s watch without adequate investigation and prosecution have succeeded in being ignored …

Mueller told Trump’s attorneys the president remains under investigation but is not currently a criminal target

Special Counsel Robert Mueller III informed President Donald Trump's attorneys last month that he is continuing to investigate the president but does not consider him a criminal target at this point, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

[OCS: The leakers can only be from the Office of the Special Counsel where the entire investigating leadership team appears to be progressive socialist democrats or the Trump Organization who foolishly wants to publicize the news that he is not a criminal target – something that could change overnight should he inappropriately say something at odds with the secret testimony of the individuals interviewed by Mueller. Given Trump’s imprudent comments, it is likely that any omission or misspeak or faulty remembrance is likely to serve as the basis of a new change.]

In private negotiations in early March about a possible presidential interview, Mueller described Trump as a subject of his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Prosecutors view someone as a subject when that person has engaged in conduct that is under investigation but there is not sufficient evidence to bring charges.

The special counsel also told Trump's lawyers that he is preparing a report about the president's actions while in office and potential obstruction of justice, according to two people with knowledge of the conversations .

[OCS: If Mueller runs true to form, the sole purpose of the report is not to inform the Department of Justice of his findings and recommendations – but to be leaked to the friendly progressive mainstream media and taken up by House Democrats to prepare an impeachment document citing “obstruction of justice.” Since there are no formal rules of evidence or procedures in impeachment proceedings, look for a party line vote or a seriously damaged presidency. Considering the magnitude and scope of the crimes committed on Obama’s watch, this would be a travesty of justice and be historically more significant than the Watergate cover-up.]

Mueller reiterated the need to interview Trump - both to understand whether he had any corrupt intent to thwart the Russia investigation and to complete this portion of his probe, the people said. < Source .>