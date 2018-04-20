THE DEMOCRATS MAY JUST HAVE STEPPED ON THEIR COLLECTIVE JOHNSONS -- FILE LAWSUIT ALLEGING TRUMP-RUSSIA CONSPIRACY

The Chairman of the Democratic Party, Tom Perez, just gave the GOP an early Christmas present.
In filing a civil 66-page lawsuit in a New York federal court alleging that various parties including President Trump; his son, Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law, Jared Kushner; the Russian government and its intelligence service; and a group of former campaign aides including Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, and others colluded to interfere with the outcome of the 2018 election, THE DNC HAS OPENED THEMSELVES TO EXTENSIVE DISCOVERY! Including the leadership of the DNC, the intelligence community, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele, and on and on.
Amazing, because one affirmative defense could be that, on the contrary, the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee secretly colluded with the Russians, including secretly paying Fusion GPS and others to interfere with the 2018 election. And, that Debbie Wasserman Schultz and other senior elected officials protected Pakistani nationals who gained and maintained access to Democrat servers during this period of time. And, that California’s Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, may have provided the FBI with a fake server during an investigation.
NATURE OF ACTION
INTRODUCTION
No one is above the law. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Russia mounted a brazen attack on American Democracy. The opening salvo was a cyberattack on the DNC, carried out on American soil. In 2015 and 2016, Russian intelligence services hacked into the DNC's computers, penetrated its phone systems, and exfiltrated tens of thousands of documents and emails. Russia then used this stolen information to advance its own interests: destabilizing the U.S. political environment, denigrating the Democratic presidential nominee, and supporting the campaign of Donald J. Trump ("Trump"), whose policies would benefit the Kremlin.
In the Trump campaign, Russia found a willing and active partner in this effort. In 2016, individuals tied to the Kremlin notified the Trump campaign that Russia intended to interfere with our democracy. Through multiple meetings, emails, and other communications, these Russian agents made clear that their government supported Trump and was prepared to use stolen emails and other information to damage his opponent and the Democratic party.
Rather than report these repeated messages that Russia intended to interfere with U.S. elections, the Trump Campaign and its agents gleefully welcomed Russia's help. Indeed, the Trump Campaign solicited Russia's illegal assistance, and maintained secret communications with individuals tied to the Russian government, including one of the intelligence agencies responsible for attacking the DNC.
Through these communications, the Trump Campaign, Trump's closest advisors, and Russian agents formed an agreement to promote Donald Trump's candidacy through illegal means. Russian agents trespassed onto the DNC's computer network in the United States, as well as other email accounts, collected trade secrets and other private data, and then transmitted the data to Defendant WikiLeaks, whose founder, Assange, shared the defendants' common goal of damaging the Democratic party in advance of the election. Russia, through military intelligence (GRU) officer(s) posing as "Guccifer 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as "GRU Operative #1"), and through WikiLeaks, then disseminated the information at times when it would best suit the Trump Campaign.
As stolen DNC information was strategically released into the public sphere, then- candidate Trump openly praised the illegal disseminations and encouraged Russia to continue its violations of U.S. law through its ongoing hacking campaign against the Democratic party.
Democratic Party Alleges Trump-Russia Conspiracy in New Lawsuit
The Democratic National Committee opened a surprise legal assault on President Trump on Friday, filing a lawsuit in federal court alleging that the organization was the victim of a conspiracy by Russian officials, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks to damage Hillary Clinton’s presidential run.
The 66-page complaint, filed in federal court in New York, uses the publicly known facts of the investigation into Russia’s election meddling to accuse Mr. Trump’s associates of illegally working with Russian intelligence agents to interfere with the outcome of the election. In the document, the committee accuses Republicans and the Russians of “an act of previously unimaginable treachery.”
Mr. Perez firmly denied that the lawsuit had a political purpose, but he appeared to allude at points to the possibility that civil litigation might bring to light damaging information about Mr. Trump and his associates.
The complaint is largely based on information that has been disclosed in news reports and subsequent court proceedings. But if the lawsuit proceeds, the president and his campaign aides could be forced to disclose documents and submit to depositions that require them to answer questions under oath.
To reach the discovery stage, lawsuits have to survive any motion to dismiss the litigation by the defendants.
Mr. Perez suggested, for instance, that Mr. Trump’s tax returns would reveal “shady conduct” if they were ever made public. Asked if part of the lawsuit’s aim was to force such disclosures, Mr. Perez demurred: “I haven’t given that any thought.”
The Democrats accused Mr. Trump’s campaign of being “a racketeering enterprise” that worked with the Russians and WikiLeaks in a conspiracy that included hacking email servers at the D.N.C. and leaking damaging information to the public. The Trump campaign had extensive warnings of the Russians’ activities and intentions, the Democrats allege, embraced the meddling of a foreign power.
The lawsuit demands monetary damages and a declaration that the defendants conspired to alter the course of the election.
Bottom line …
Given that the Obama Administration conspired and executed an illegal spying program against a political opposition candidate, I can make the case that former President Obama and his cadre of conspirators should be headed to jail. I would settle for Obama remaining an unindicted co-conspirator, but not Hillary Clinton who is the driving force behind much of the Russian collusion.
This lawsuit opens up the entire can of worms in discovery for both sides. One side, the RNC may be embarrassed, but the other might find themselves subject to criminal prosecution. One might wonder if President Trump would let everyone associated with the DNC off the hook to protect the image of himself as having $10 BILLION?
Unfortunately, the GOP has a pattern and practice of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory – and may move to summarily dismiss the lawsuit. What a mistake that would be! My best friend Al believes as long as the progressives own the media, nothing much will happen. I hope he is wrong and things might be looking up for our constitutional system.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius