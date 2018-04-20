THE DEMOCRATS MAY JUST HAVE STEPPED ON THEIR COLLECTIVE JOHNSONS -- FILE LAWSUIT ALLEGING TRUMP-RUSSIA CONSPIRACY

NATURE OF ACTION INTRODUCTION No one is above the law. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Russia mounted a brazen attack on American Democracy. The opening salvo was a cyberattack on the DNC, carried out on American soil. In 2015 and 2016, Russian intelligence services hacked into the DNC's computers, penetrated its phone systems, and exfiltrated tens of thousands of documents and emails. Russia then used this stolen information to advance its own interests: destabilizing the U.S. political environment, denigrating the Democratic presidential nominee, and supporting the campaign of Donald J. Trump ("Trump"), whose policies would benefit the Kremlin. [OCS: How is the DNC going to explain that the evidence that the Russians hacked the DNC server was obtained by a Democrat-connected firm AFTER THE DNC DENIED ACCESS TO FORENSICALLY EXAMINE THE SERVER BY THE FBI? How is the DNC going to explain that the information was not doctored and represented a significant fact that the DNC conspired with the Clinton campaign to the detriment of the Sanders campaign? How is the DNC going to demonstrate that the political environment was destabilized in the face of James Comey;s actions and the fact that the Clinton campaign refused to campaign in several key states and relied on their flawed computer models rather than seasoned political operatives?] In the Trump campaign, Russia found a willing and active partner in this effort. In 2016, individuals tied to the Kremlin notified the Trump campaign that Russia intended to interfere with our democracy. Through multiple meetings, emails, and other communications, these Russian agents made clear that their government supported Trump and was prepared to use stolen emails and other information to damage his opponent and the Democratic party. [OCS: How is the DNC going to explain that both the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC attempted to hide millions of dollars flowing to a firm with known Russian connections and used information allegedly provided by Russians to discredit candidate Trump? How is the DNC going to explain that Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats arranged, in conjunction with the certain intelligence agencies to convey title to 20% of our uranium production to a firm controlled by the Russians? How is the DNC going to explain that one of its top presidential candidates was partial to Marxism and the other was a self-avowed socialist?] Rather than report these repeated messages that Russia intended to interfere with U.S. elections, the Trump Campaign and its agents gleefully welcomed Russia's help. Indeed, the Trump Campaign solicited Russia's illegal assistance, and maintained secret communications with individuals tied to the Russian government, including one of the intelligence agencies responsible for attacking the DNC. [OCS: Gleefully watching the DNC and the Clinton campaign being hoist on its own petard with its own words is not a crime. Neither is “collusion” a crime. However, the conspiracy between the Clinton campaign and the DNC to game an election for a single candidate is a crime.] Through these communications, the Trump Campaign, Trump's closest advisors, and Russian agents formed an agreement to promote Donald Trump's candidacy through illegal means. Russian agents trespassed onto the DNC's computer network in the United States, as well as other email accounts, collected trade secrets and other private data, and then transmitted the data to Defendant WikiLeaks, whose founder, Assange, shared the defendants' common goal of damaging the Democratic party in advance of the election. Russia, through military intelligence (GRU) officer(s) posing as "Guccifer 2.0" (hereinafter referred to as "GRU Operative #1"), and through WikiLeaks, then disseminated the information at times when it would best suit the Trump Campaign. [OCS: There have been credible technical analysis efforts that suggest that the information was accessed by an insider using a memory stick and which challenges the remote hacking suggestions.] As stolen DNC information was strategically released into the public sphere, then- candidate Trump openly praised the illegal disseminations and encouraged Russia to continue its violations of U.S. law through its ongoing hacking campaign against the Democratic party. [OCS: It remains to be proven that the information was leaked by the Trump people. In fact, most of the leaking came from the White House, Obamacons, the intelligence agencies, the FBI, and others. Given its pattern and practice of suppression of negative stories about progressives, one wonders if the Russians were helping the Sanders team?]