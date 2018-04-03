SCHWARZENEGGER IS NO REPUBLICAN, NEITHER ARE MOST OF THE GOP

Once again we are presented with a clear demonstration that former California Governor’s positions on education and climate change are not reflective of the traditional GOP …

Spouting the same post-partisan rhetoric as former President Barack Obama, Kennedy wanna-be Arnold Schwarzenegger is a RINO (Republican In Name Only) with political leanings closer to the aisle-hopping John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, and Bob Corker. Considering his philandering and corrupt behavior, he indeed was a fitter version of Teddy Kennedy. (Sans the death of Mary Jo Kopechne)

His first act as Governor was to hire a long-term lesbian Democrat who was his Democrat predecessor’s chief of staff to run his office. His last involved commuting the sentence of a murderous thug as a political favor to a powerful Democrat politician. In between, he gave Californians the highest tax increase in history, awarded the Lt. Governorship to the Republican politician who was the critical vote, and flew a private jet between Sacramento and Santa Monica at least twice a week. A limousine liberal and celebrity to be sure.

And, his primary climate advisor was another lifelong liberal democrat …

Bonnie Reiss, early and key advisor to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, dies at 62 Bonnie Reiss, a top advisor to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, was a lifelong liberal Democrat who found common ground with the Republican governor on education and environmental issues. Bonnie Reiss, who played a key role in crafting education and environmental policy for Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, died Monday at her home in Malibu. The partnership between the Republican governor and his liberal Democratic advisor was rooted in a friendship that began four decades ago with Maria Shriver, California's former first lady who married Schwarzenegger in 1986. Reiss had a leadership role in Schwarzenegger's efforts to boost after-school programs for children and was an advocate for environmental protection while serving in his administration. She most recently was a regent for the University of California and served as director of the USC Schwarzenegger Institute. It was in law school that Reiss joined the Capitol Hill staff of Massachusetts Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, later putting law school on hold to work on his 1980 presidential campaign. That brought her to California and a fast friendship with Shriver, Kennedy's niece. Shriver was dating Schwarzenegger at the time and recalled in an interview how she and Reiss borrowed his Jeep for campaign events. "We put Kennedy posters on the sides of his car," she said. The environment was a longtime passion. In 1988, Reiss created the Earth Communications Office, an organization The Times described the following year as seeking to "ingrain the green ethic into our pop culture." Reiss lobbied producers and writers to weave pro-environment topics into the story lines of television shows and convinced AMC Theatres in 1991 to run an environmental protection advertisement during movie previews. It was not too surprising that Schwarzenegger, a political neophyte, would seek Reiss' help when he decided to run for governor. "When you make a decision like that, you want to have people around who know you," said Shriver. Reiss had encouraged Schwarzenegger since 2003 to embrace broad action on environmental protection, likening it to the work of a celebrated Republican conservationist, President Theodore Roosevelt. She and others helped steer the efforts behind the scenes that resulted in Schwarzenegger's signature on the 2006 law requiring California's greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced to 1990 levels by the year 2020. IN 2016, Schwarzenegger singled her out for praise during an event celebrating the law's 10th anniversary. As director of the USC Schwarzenegger Institute, she said the goal was to help elected leaders "put people over political parties and political ideology." <Source>

What we can learn …

It appears that the political spectrum has moved beyond traditional conservatives and traditional Republicans into territory where the GOP is adopting positions of conventional Democrats as a middle-of-the-road moderate position. And the hell with conservatives and the traditional GOP.

Bottom line …

We should not be surprised when the GOP now sounds like Democrat-lite, and corrupt RINOs like Arnold Schwarzenegger are allowed to continue using the Republican brand. And, since the GOP has no coherent message for 2018, I would not be surprised to find that the progressive socialist democrats gain territory in the House, if not the Senate itself.

All of this presupposes that Donald Trump will continue to be mired in scandal, controversy, and the failure to curtail his urges to Tweet whatever is on his mind without any filter. And, that both House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will continue to shun attacking the progressive socialist democrats. It is also likely that the progressives have already countered investigations by Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy; leaving Chuck Grassley as the last man standing against corruption in the prior Obama Administration. Even Rand Paul and Ted Cruz seem unusually quiet.

Something might be happening, but until the specifics are known, we remain screwed.

-- steve