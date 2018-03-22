RUSSIAN COLLUSION: THE DEMOCRATS DID IT!

The preface of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence’s Report on Russian Active Measures dated March 22, 2018, reads as follows …

“In 2015, Russia began engaging in a covert influence campaign aimed at the U.S. presidential election. The Russian government, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, sought to sow discord in American society and undermine our faith in the democratic process. Now, more than a year after the election, the American people rightfully want to know what the Russians did; how they did it; with whose support, if anyone's; and what can be done to counter any election tampering by foreign adversaries in the future.”

Unfortunately, while the Russians may have played a minor role in disrupting the U.S. presidential election, evidence revealed to date suggests that the Democrat Party and its agents and operatives did more to disrupt the U.S. Presidential election and damage the reputation of long-admired government institutions than the Russians. And, that President Obama and the Obama Administration were criminally complicit in conspiring to disrupt the U.S. presidential election, and when Donald J. Trump was elected to the Presidency of the United States, to delegitimize the President of the United States and those associated with his nascent administration.

This situation has reached the stage of a constitutional crisis, the likes of which America has never experienced. It is not a conspiracy theory created by wing-nuts who derive their power and profits from selling such drivel. It is not a series of facts woven together into a blanket of unbelievable allegations. “We the people” can plainly see, perhaps for the first time, how the Democrats subverted democracy, aided and abetted by the progressive elements of the mainstream media.

And, deeply entrenched in this conspiracy narrative, one finds presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee all pointing the finger toward Donald Trump and claiming collusion with the Russians. If anything, it was the Obama Administration, Hillary Clinton and their respective cadre of acolytes that perpetrated this fraud, this crime against Americans, America, and our Constitution.

Let us consider some of the significant issues …

Before Donald Trump was elected to office, we find that the top leadership of the Obama Administration involved in covering up proven criminal activities of Russian operatives and the involvement of key Democrat politicians in the transfer of twenty-percent of America’s uranium production to a Russian state-controlled firm. As part of this Russian activity, we can find evidence that the Clinton Foundation received over 100 million dollars from the participants in this transaction as well as Bill Clinton receiving $750,000 in speaking fees from a Russian entity.

There is little or no doubt in my mind that Hillary Clinton deliberately set up a private email server to shield her activities from the government, the media, and the American public. There is little or no doubt in my mind that Hillary Clinton violated the Espionage Act for handling classified information as well as destroying government documents and obstructing justice. Yet, rather than investigate the obvious criminal activities of the Obama Administration, the leadership of the nation’s intelligence agencies and top law enforcement agency decided to ignore or excuse crimes committed on their watch to pursue a case against Donald Trump. A case that centers around a questionable document jointly paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. A case that shows payments laundered through a law firm to a firm connected with Russian operatives. A case that shows an active attempt to ensnare and entrap key Trump associates in a set-up by a known Russian operative whose entry visa was approved by the Obama Administration.

How many other people have noticed that one of the key charges against the Trump team is based on the alleged Russian hacking of an email server belonging to the DNC? Why you might ask, did the DNC refuse to allow the FBI – friendly as they were to the Obama Administration and Hillary Clinton – to forensically evaluate the server? Perhaps it is because a noted group of well-credentialed intelligence analysts with superb technical skills noted that the server could not have been hacked over the internet, but the evidence shows that the information was transferred to an attached memory device, probably by an insider.

How many people have noticed that high-ranking members of the intelligence community, law enforcement, and the Department of Justice refused to investigate the facts or fudged their conclusions and actions? One need only look at the involvement of some of these people in grievous miscarriages of justice to question their competence and conflicts of interest in any investigation.

Bottom line …

Has anyone else noticed that among all of the leaks of classified and non-classified government information, one document remains hidden? The one document that could embarrass the President of the United States and severely damage his credibility? I am speaking of Donald Trump’s personal and corporate income taxes. Perhaps this is the reason that Trump refuses to appoint a special prosecutor – or order Attorney Jeff Sessions to appoint a special prosecutor – to example all of the issues surrounding The Obama Administration and the Clinton crew.

Ask yourself, where was the grand jury? Where were the subpoenas? Why is nobody looking at the Clinton attorneys who destroyed government documents, destroyed evidence under subpoena, and obstructed justice?

The fix is in … but, I can’t explain why nobody is interested in knowing the truth.

We are so screwed.

