Trump's EPA proposes to block regulators from considering a wide range of scientific studies |The Trump administration launched an attack on the science behind many of the nation's clean air and clean water rules, announcing a proposal Tuesday that would in effect prevent regulators from considering a wide range of health studies when they look at new regulations. ‘' [OCS: On the contrary, overlooking the pejorative use of the word “attack,” if any attack has been launched, it is against the type of junk science that resulted in millions of dead and suffering people who could not use DDT to protect against disease-bearing mosquitos. It is an attack against forming public policies from specious “local” scientific results which are then projected to a global scale or whose sample sizes are so small as to preclude their use to drive public policy. An attack on scientific work that cannot be replicated or whose data has been found to be manipulated or massaged to support a specific conclusion.] The plan by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt would prohibit what he and industry advocates call "secret science" — studies that make use of data that are kept confidential, often for privacy reasons. [OCS: There cannot and should not be any claim of privacy when it comes to the science driving public policy. Much of the data behind nuclear energy experiments with military applications has been kept secret by the government’s classification system – but made freely available to qualified researchers with the appropriate credentials. And millions of proprietary inventions have been revealed in patent applications that protect their commercial advantage – even though the revelations may allow reverse engineering or workarounds. All with the stated purpose of advancing societal goals and promoting innovation and allowing the inventors to profit from their work.] The embattled EPA chief, whose own secrecy on his personal finances and his activities in office has drawn the attention of investigators, framed the action as crucial to government transparency. [OCS: The radical leftists, socialists, and communists cannot debate on the merit of open science backing public policy, so they must personally attack the messenger. Truth-be-told, the majority of these leftist miscreants have much the same, or even worse, baggage in their backgrounds which is of little or no interest to the progressive media.] "The era of secret science at EPA is coming to an end," Pruitt said in a statement. "The ability to test, authenticate, and reproduce scientific findings is vital for the integrity of the rule-making process. Americans deserve to assess the legitimacy of the science underpinning EPA decisions that may impact their lives." Many of the country's most prominent research organizations, however, say the studies that Pruitt wants to ban are crucial to effectively protecting the environment. [OCS: It is a simple question: shouldn’t the science behind protecting the environment at a cost of billions of dollars, lessening American freedoms, and altering our standard of living be verified and validated. Shouldn’t institutions and researchers be held accountable for poorly-crafted experiments and results based more on politics and funding sources than actual science?] The proposal threatens to cut off the federal government's access to essential data and subject science to political manipulation, the research groups say. That is because many health studies involve large amounts of patient data, which can be accessed only under condition of confidentiality. Banning such studies would prevent the EPA from considering many health impacts when looking at rules to limit pollution. [OCS: The progressives already manipulate the science by picking and choosing which research to fund. The author is disingenuous and intellectually dishonest because health data is anonymized when used for large scale health studies. In fact, one of the reasons that some of these studies are so flawed is that they do not account for comorbidities (other conditions) and confuse correlation with causation. Feed a rat five grams of any substance per day and count those who develop health problems is not science that can be relied for public policy without independent confirmations because these concentrations are not replicable in a human population. Likewise, counting scientific papers pro and con on any scientific issue is not science and the fact is: consensus is a political process, not science. One adverse finding can falsify and nullify decades of fashionable understanding.] Identical proposals stalled in Congress after protests from research groups, including the University of California system and the American Assn. for the Advancement of Science. [OCS: The left mounted a significant lobbying campaign aimed at congressional idiots, most of whom are corrupt, complacent, or downright clueless.] Environmentalists said Pruitt's motive is not to improve scientific integrity, but to stifle regulation. [OCS: Ironic, but the reverse is demonstrably true … the motive of environmentalists is not to improve scientific integrity, but to bring about regulations that support their ideology and toxic agenda.] "This is a blatant attack on science that undermines the EPA's ability to protect our health and environment," said Tiernan Sittenfeld, the chief Washington lobbyist for the League of Conservation Voters. She called the proposal a "sham" that would "limit the EPA's ability to use the best research on the health effects of pollution, which form the basis for vitally important protections." [OCS: I do not know about you, but I do not give a rat’s ass about what a paid progressive lobbyist who represents a leftist organization thinks about science.] The proposal gave Pruitt an opportunity to rally his most loyal supporters at a time his job is in jeopardy. He faces multiple investigations for alleged ethical lapses, and his support at the White House and among Republican lawmakers who long defended him has begun to fade. [OCS: Every American should support “clean” science over “dirty” politics. I have no interest in the sex lives or behavior of the messenger – it is the message that either represents a fundamental truth or it is a manipulative lie.] Even Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), a vocal climate-change skeptic and longtime mentor of the EPA chief, is now hedging his support. Asked about the allegations against Pruitt, Inhofe told reporters that "if they are all accurate, I would be very disturbed." [OCS: First, science is all about controlled skepticism and the methodology to replicate, validate, or nullify past or current scientific findings and conclusions. Second, any allegation against a politician or agency appointee may be found to be disturbing. Perhaps as disturbing as knowing the former President Barack Obama openly supported domestic terrorists who attacked Americans and American institutions. It is a form of selective outrage that would be overlooked in a New York minute if we were speaking of a progressive miscreant like Rod Blagojevich, Lois Lerner, James Comey or Robert Mueller.] On Thursday, Pruitt is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill, where he probably will be confronted with tough questions — many by Republicans — about his spending at the agency and his personal financial relationships with people who had business before him. [OCS: I cannot help but laugh at the circus where the monkeys ask long-winded, often nonsensical questions, as if they are going to discover an elemental truth in their allotted five minutes. Most cannot even read the staff’s questions correctly. That Pruitt spent $43,000 on a secure telephone facility in his office is to mock the process which openly condones billions of dollars is waste, fraud, and abuse.] Pruitt surrounded himself with a less hostile audience at EPA headquarters on Tuesday. Reporters weren't allowed in the room to ask questions. [OCS: So what? The progressives select their audience, seed the questions, and the media is openly hostile to the point of destroying the American Public’s chance to understand the announcement.] Pruitt's critics accused him of seeking to ban research that has undergone extensive peer review in order to pursue a political agenda. [OCS: Again, peer-review is a publishing process not an endorsement of the author’s research or viewpoint.] Former EPA chief Gina McCarthy accused Pruitt of seeking to "cripple" his own agency. Studies driving some of the most important environmental protections, she said, were built around analysis of medical records that are required by law to be kept confidential. [OCS: Again, to preserve patient confidentiality, most of those large datasets are anonymized and could be posted on the internet without harm. How many researchers have had their devices stolen, resulting in a leak of patient data? And, how many were supposed to anonymize the data and store it on an encrypted disk?] Industry groups and free-market activists have been pushing for more than 20 years for a ban along the lines of what Pruitt proposed. The battle began in the 1990s after Harvard researchers examined how air pollution affected more than 8,000 adults and 14,000 children in six U.S. cities over a period of more than a dozen years. [OCS: Science and free-market activists are inconsequential when it comes to science Pollution is a serious issue, it can be measured and mitigated. However, the progressive environmentalists are willing to let Americans die or suffer as they reap the benefits of a cap-and-trade system that allows local polluters to continue polluting the local environment as long as they pay taxes and purchase government-backed indulgences.] Their findings were alarming. Residents of the city with the dirtiest air were 26% more likely to die prematurely than residents of the city with the cleanest air. The main cause of the health problems was soot from burning fossil fuels. [OCS: How many people at the Los Angeles Times remember the article that called into question the credentials of one of the principle investigators and some of the scientific findings regarding soot from diesel trucks?] The study opened the way to some of the most aggressive federal smog and soot rules in history. The new rules, which the EPA at the time said would prevent 15,000 premature deaths annually and 250,000 cases of asthma, were a major financial burden for industry, which fought them aggressively. The federal government's embrace of the Harvard findings has provided a legal foundation for aggressive air rules to this day. As is typically the case in public health studies, the Harvard researchers had guaranteed participants confidentiality. Industry critics say such guarantees prevent them from fully vetting studies and determining the accuracy of the conclusions. Many scientists, however, say that studies of similar size and scope won't be possible in the future if such guarantees can't be made. [OCS: Bullpucky: Anonymized data is the answer to participant’s privacy fears. Although the Russians are said to have hacked the Office of Personnel Management and grabbed the confidential financial and medical information on all government workers.] Scientific groups are also alarmed by a requirement in Pruitt's proposal that any science that helps form the basis of an environmental regulation be subject to being "replicated" independently. [OCS: Of course scientific groups are alarmed as they can no longer bleed the system with a multiplicity of small reports that are virtually meaningless except to employ grad students or post-doc fellows.] Many important studies, scientists warn, cannot be easily reproduced because they involve tracking large numbers of people over lengthy periods of time. In other cases, the data may be available only after a particular event, as was the case with environmental studies assessing the effects of the BP oil spill after the Deepwater Horizon explosion in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Those studies might have been off-limits to the EPA had Pruitt's proposal been in effect at the time, his opponents say. [OCS: This is garbage. The data may not be replicated real-time, but the methodology, data accuracy, and statistical analysis can all be re-analyzed after the fact.] Nearly 1,000 scientists sent Pruitt a letter Monday urging that he not adopt the ban. Doing so, they warned, would lead to "policies and practices that will ignore significant risks to the health of every American." The proposal Pruitt embraced has been a longtime goal of some of the most ardent critics of mainstream environmental science. Conservative activists accuse many environmental scientists of approaching their work with an agenda. After their years-long effort to get Congress to impose restrictions on the scientific studies regulators could consider, they enlisted Pruitt to take up their cause administratively. [And, for the most part, the conservatives are demonstrably correct as politics conditioned which institutions, researchers, and projects were funded. Gross bias tainting science and scientists.] Pruitt's announcement of the proposed rules was made in a closed event that included some of those lawmakers, and also prominent climate skeptics. Smith, who heads the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, applauded Pruitt for "bringing a stop to hidden agendas." "For too long, the EPA has issued rules and regulations based on data that has been withheld from the American people," Smith said. "The American people have a right to know how and why regulations are made." [OCS: Amen – no more political agenda and the misuse of science.] The proposal now moves to a public comment period, when the EPA will ostensibly consider input from scientists, environmental groups, industry and others. Pruitt's comments on Tuesday suggested, however, that the agency is unlikely to change its plan. "This proposal would mean throwing out the studies we rely on to protect the public, for no good reason," said Betsy Southerland, who resigned her post as director of science and technology at the EPA Office of Water in August. "This would have an enormous and negative impact on the EPA's ability to enforce the law and protect people's health." [OCS: Validate those studies, prove that they are scientifically sound enough for public policy. Let us not forget that the EPA attempted to get control over private property by designating puddles as navigable waters. Or that the EPA’s efforts to clean up a mine, polluted a river and the water downstream. Not to mention the EPA attempted to cover-up the matter, was not held accountable, and ignored the pollutant spill was three times that reported by the EPA. Pruitt represents change, an opportunity to restructure the agency, bring about transparency and accountability, and to eliminate billions of dollars going to junk science – which is the real problem with Pruitt according to the radical leftists.] On the local front, “the decisions and 'scientific' reports of the California Air Resources Board are based on fraud, corruption and mismanagement. Most of the decisions under AB 32 to kill jobs are based on a study by “Ph.D” that received his “diploma” from a diploma mill in New York—he is as qualified to do scientific reports as your beer drinking cousin. “Hien Tran, manager of the Health and Ecosystems Assessment Section in CARB’s Research Division, authored the 2010 report “Methodology for Estimating Premature Deaths Associated with Long-term Exposure to Fine Airborne Particulate Matter in California.” Dr. S. Stanley Young of the National Institute of Statistical Sciences found the report too flawed to be done by a capable statistician, but according to CARB Tran had recently earned a PhD in statistics from the University of California at Davis. 