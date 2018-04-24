RADICAL LEFT WANTS TO BAN "HONEST SCIENCE"

For those of you who may be unfamiliar with the scientific method, it is a simple methodology. A researcher forms a hypothesis (“a supposition or proposed explanation made on the basis of limited evidence as a starting point for further investigation”), creates an experiment or model, collects data, analyzes the data, forms conclusions, and then publishes the work so it may be replicated, validated, or falsified. To the extent that the work is published in a peer-reviewed publication, one needs to understand that peer review is an editorial process designed to weed out inappropriate content, clarify meanings, and eliminate obvious errors. Neither the reviewers nor the journal replicate the experiment, examine the data, or vouch for the accuracy and sufficiency of the results.
Unfortunately, we find that while many institutions and scientists have a legitimate claim to hard-to-obtain and costly research data, that does not mean that independent researchers should not have access (under a non-disclosure agreement) to allow for the replication, validation, or falsification of the study and its conclusion. In many instances, the methodology of gathering and/or statistically manipulating the data can have material and significant effect on the outcome of an experiment and the conclusions presented.
Since using science to justify the implementation of public policy, especially public policy that results in limitations on individual freedom, increased taxes, and has no provisions for accountability, it is important that the underlying science be vetted by not only qualified scientists, but amateurs who have often contributed to science without formal training or training in unconnected disciplines.
So why is the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Scott Pruitt, being merciless attacked by those who are upset that the EPA has proposed a new rule that declares that public policy must be based on open scientific research. Or according to Pruitt, “The era of secret science at EPA is coming to an end. The ability to test, authenticate, and reproduce scientific findings is vital for the integrity of the rule-making process. Americans deserve to assess the legitimacy of the science underpinning EPA decisions that may impact their lives.”
From the EPA’s press release …
EPA Administrator Pruitt Proposes Rule To Strengthen Science Used In EPA Regulations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a proposed rule to strengthen the science used in regulations issued by EPA. The rule will ensure that the regulatory science underlying Agency actions is fully transparent, and that underlying scientific information is publicly available in a manner sufficient for independent validation.
This proposed rule is in line with the scientific community’s moves toward increased data sharing to address the “replication crisis”—a growing recognition that a significant proportion of published research may not be reproducible. The proposal is consistent with data access requirements for major scientific journals like Science, Nature, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences as well as recommendations from the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Science for Policy Project and the Administrative Conference of the United States’ Science in the Administrative Process Project.
EPA Administrator Pruitt Proposes Rule To Strengthen Science Used In EPA Regulations | U.S. EPA News Releases | US EPA
An example of the radical left’s disingenuous, dishonest, and disgusting anti-science spin courtesy of the Los Angeles Times …
Trump's EPA proposes to block regulators from considering a wide range of scientific studies
|The Trump administration launched an attack on the science behind many of the nation's clean air and clean water rules, announcing a proposal Tuesday that would in effect prevent regulators from considering a wide range of health studies when they look at new regulations. ‘'
The plan by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt would prohibit what he and industry advocates call "secret science" — studies that make use of data that are kept confidential, often for privacy reasons.
The embattled EPA chief, whose own secrecy on his personal finances and his activities in office has drawn the attention of investigators, framed the action as crucial to government transparency.
"The era of secret science at EPA is coming to an end," Pruitt said in a statement. "The ability to test, authenticate, and reproduce scientific findings is vital for the integrity of the rule-making process. Americans deserve to assess the legitimacy of the science underpinning EPA decisions that may impact their lives."
Many of the country's most prominent research organizations, however, say the studies that Pruitt wants to ban are crucial to effectively protecting the environment.
The proposal threatens to cut off the federal government's access to essential data and subject science to political manipulation, the research groups say. That is because many health studies involve large amounts of patient data, which can be accessed only under condition of confidentiality. Banning such studies would prevent the EPA from considering many health impacts when looking at rules to limit pollution.
Identical proposals stalled in Congress after protests from research groups, including the University of California system and the American Assn. for the Advancement of Science.
Environmentalists said Pruitt's motive is not to improve scientific integrity, but to stifle regulation.
"This is a blatant attack on science that undermines the EPA's ability to protect our health and environment," said Tiernan Sittenfeld, the chief Washington lobbyist for the League of Conservation Voters. She called the proposal a "sham" that would "limit the EPA's ability to use the best research on the health effects of pollution, which form the basis for vitally important protections."
The proposal gave Pruitt an opportunity to rally his most loyal supporters at a time his job is in jeopardy. He faces multiple investigations for alleged ethical lapses, and his support at the White House and among Republican lawmakers who long defended him has begun to fade.
Even Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), a vocal climate-change skeptic and longtime mentor of the EPA chief, is now hedging his support. Asked about the allegations against Pruitt, Inhofe told reporters that "if they are all accurate, I would be very disturbed."
On Thursday, Pruitt is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill, where he probably will be confronted with tough questions — many by Republicans — about his spending at the agency and his personal financial relationships with people who had business before him.
Pruitt surrounded himself with a less hostile audience at EPA headquarters on Tuesday. Reporters weren't allowed in the room to ask questions.
Pruitt's critics accused him of seeking to ban research that has undergone extensive peer review in order to pursue a political agenda.
Former EPA chief Gina McCarthy accused Pruitt of seeking to "cripple" his own agency. Studies driving some of the most important environmental protections, she said, were built around analysis of medical records that are required by law to be kept confidential.
Industry groups and free-market activists have been pushing for more than 20 years for a ban along the lines of what Pruitt proposed. The battle began in the 1990s after Harvard researchers examined how air pollution affected more than 8,000 adults and 14,000 children in six U.S. cities over a period of more than a dozen years.
Their findings were alarming. Residents of the city with the dirtiest air were 26% more likely to die prematurely than residents of the city with the cleanest air. The main cause of the health problems was soot from burning fossil fuels.
The study opened the way to some of the most aggressive federal smog and soot rules in history. The new rules, which the EPA at the time said would prevent 15,000 premature deaths annually and 250,000 cases of asthma, were a major financial burden for industry, which fought them aggressively. The federal government's embrace of the Harvard findings has provided a legal foundation for aggressive air rules to this day.
As is typically the case in public health studies, the Harvard researchers had guaranteed participants confidentiality.
Industry critics say such guarantees prevent them from fully vetting studies and determining the accuracy of the conclusions. Many scientists, however, say that studies of similar size and scope won't be possible in the future if such guarantees can't be made.
Scientific groups are also alarmed by a requirement in Pruitt's proposal that any science that helps form the basis of an environmental regulation be subject to being "replicated" independently.
Many important studies, scientists warn, cannot be easily reproduced because they involve tracking large numbers of people over lengthy periods of time. In other cases, the data may be available only after a particular event, as was the case with environmental studies assessing the effects of the BP oil spill after the Deepwater Horizon explosion in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Those studies might have been off-limits to the EPA had Pruitt's proposal been in effect at the time, his opponents say.
Nearly 1,000 scientists sent Pruitt a letter Monday urging that he not adopt the ban. Doing so, they warned, would lead to "policies and practices that will ignore significant risks to the health of every American."
The proposal Pruitt embraced has been a longtime goal of some of the most ardent critics of mainstream environmental science. Conservative activists accuse many environmental scientists of approaching their work with an agenda. After their years-long effort to get Congress to impose restrictions on the scientific studies regulators could consider, they enlisted Pruitt to take up their cause administratively.
Pruitt's announcement of the proposed rules was made in a closed event that included some of those lawmakers, and also prominent climate skeptics.
Smith, who heads the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, applauded Pruitt for "bringing a stop to hidden agendas."
"For too long, the EPA has issued rules and regulations based on data that has been withheld from the American people," Smith said. "The American people have a right to know how and why regulations are made."
The proposal now moves to a public comment period, when the EPA will ostensibly consider input from scientists, environmental groups, industry and others. Pruitt's comments on Tuesday suggested, however, that the agency is unlikely to change its plan.
"This proposal would mean throwing out the studies we rely on to protect the public, for no good reason," said Betsy Southerland, who resigned her post as director of science and technology at the EPA Office of Water in August. "This would have an enormous and negative impact on the EPA's ability to enforce the law and protect people's health."
Bottom line
Progressives love climate change to drive public policy, but hate political change to correct the record. Most at risk are those who are employed by Universities funded by government dollars. The idea that their findings and conclusions may have to be backed with a verifiable methodology and data scares the bejesus out of those who conned the system for years.’
This is a new beginning, courtesy of President Donald J. Trump.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius