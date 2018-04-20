POLITICS 2018 -- THE ELECTION THAT WILL MOVE THE NEEDLE

While the actions of certain progressive socialist democrats are despicable ...

... it is relatively nothing considering the damage the GOP has inflicted on itself.

Looking at the political state of our nation, and the geopolitics of the world, I am convinced more than ever that the progressive socialist democrats who are attempting to fundamentally transform our nation are actually destabilizing our culture, our nation, and our world. The whole idea of politics to bring about a utopian state by responding to social issues, such as those involving race, gender, and income inequality is the wrong issue. Voluntarily granting the state control over our “inalienable freedoms” is a catastrophe of our own making – and one allowing our freedom-loving, tolerant society to devolve into one of totalitarianism controlled by despots and their special interest supporters.

Politics is about the administration of the infrastructure and to provide, not outcomes, but opportunities. Central planning is a failure due to diverse needs and wants at the local level. Diverting common resources to select winners and losers is a failure as we have seen in the bankruptcies of many government-enabled enterprises.

The sad fact is that many of today’s politicians were educated in a system designed and administered by progressive socialist democrats. A cadre of not citizen-politicians as the founders envisioned, but of professional politicians who put career before country.

These professional politicians have done little or nothing to settle the racial problems in the nation. Something that Booker T. Washington observed in 1910, “I am afraid that there is a certain class of race-problem solvers who don't want the patient to get well, because as long as the disease holds out they have not only an easy means of making a living but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.” Politicians are incentivized to exacerbate and exploit race for personal, political, and profitable outcomes.

Additionally, we need to recognize that while politicians tout economic, military, and social stability, their powerful special interest supporters require instability and volatility to profit from both sides of the equation by being brokers rather than creators or consumers. These are the people who profit from war and will do almost anything – including false flag operations – to keep the government funding flowing.

Moreover, we need to recognize that the politicians have exempted themselves from the laws that govern us all. No wonder they make fortunes for themselves and their select friends by trading on insider information or putting their thumb on the scale.

Bottom line …

There is no doubt in my mind that Republicans campaign one way and govern in a totally opposite manner. It is time to hold them accountable.

If we, as Americans, want to make progress towards a more abundant society, we need to remove the corrupt professional politicians from office and roll-back their laws, rules, regulations, and guidelines. We need to start somewhere and removing the fools and fanatics from local and state offices will be a good start.

In California, we must elect people who represent California, not Mexico and their outsourced illegal aliens, electing people who are not racists nor rascals.

Bernie Madoff got what appears to be a life sentence for a Ponzi-scheme said to involve $50 billion – where are the politicians in the next cell that make his take look like chump change?

If we do not take action soon, we will be well and truly screwed.

-- steve