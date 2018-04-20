NRCC GIVING A TRIP TO TRUMP WINERY TO ENCOURAGE "CONSERVATIVE" DONATIONS

I keep being bombarded with emailed donation requests from the NRCC (National Republican Congressional Committee). But this one looks a little bit sleazy as it appears to be political in nature but directly benefiting the Trump Organization. You would think with requested investigations regarding the emoluments clause dealing with gifts or benefits to the President; the NRCC would be more circumspect. Perhaps a trip to the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California would have been more appropriate for targeting conservatives.
|
Looking for a weekend getaway for your family?
Why not spend Mother’s Day weekend at the famous Trump Winery on us?
Spend Mother Day’s weekend with your family on a trip to Trump Winery. All we ask is for you to stand up for your conservative majority with a gift of $10 or more.
Prefer to donate by mail? Visit here. Contributions to the NRCC are not tax deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.
Paid for by the NRCC and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. NRCC.org
NRCC
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is the only committee exclusively devoted to increasing the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, but we cannot do it without your support. If you would like to donate, please visit our website here. If you instead prefer to donate by mail, please visit here.
Of course, terms and conditions apply …
|
You can read the full contest rules here. Alternatively, you may enter without contributing by clicking here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN A PRIZE. No contribution or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win this Promotion. Making a contribution does not increase your chances of winning. To enter by making a contribution, click here. To enter without making a contribution, click here. Void where prohibited. The Promotion begins on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 12:00 am Eastern Daylight Time and ends on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 11:59 pm Eastern Daylight Time. All entries must be received by 11:59 pm Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. One winner will receive the following Prize: four (4) round-trip coach class plane tickets within the continental United States on a date and to and from Destinations to be determined by Sponsor, with an approximate retail value of $1,300; two (2) two-night hotel stays at Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery, with an approximate retail value of $1,200; four (4) tickets to Trump Winery's Mother's Day Brunch, with an approximate retail value of $300; and ground transportation at the discretion of Sponsor, with an approximate retail value of $50. Approximate total retail value is $2,850. The total approximate retail value of the prize is $2,850. Additional restrictions apply as outlined in these Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. The Promotion is open to citizens and permanent residents (green card holders) of the United States who are legal residents of one of the fifty states, Puerto Rico, or the District of Columbia and are at least 21 years of age. Details and qualifications for participation in this Promotion may apply. Restrictions are listed in the Official Rules. The Sponsor is the NRCC, 320 First Street, S.E., Washington, D.C. 20003.
Besides your donation not being tax deductible, if you read the privacy policy, you will find that although they may not “sell” your name, they can rent it or trade it for in-kind products and services.
Privacy Policy
Welcome to the official Web site of the National Republican Congressional Committee. The NRCC knows your right to privacy is important, especially online. This privacy policy has been created to answer any questions you may have regarding the NRCC’s data collection and protection policies.
How is the information collected at www.NRCC.org used?
We will not sell your personal information. Under no circumstances will the NRCC sell your information to third parties or any commercial entities. When you voluntarily provide your information to the NRCC, may share that information with other organizations who may contact you with offers for products or services. If you would prefer that we not share your information for these purposes, you may opt out by emailing info@nrccvictory.org. <Source>
Bottom line …
Why would “conservatives” continue to fund an organization who supplies money to the progressive swamp creatures? Truth-be-told, the Republican House Members may not survive the mid-term 2018 congressional election cycle due to their own stupidity including, but not limited to, failure to communicate a cohesive values message, allowing RINOs like Jeff Flake and others to speak for the party, passing the “YUGEest” tax increase in history; and failing to replace and repeal Obamacare. All promises made while appealing for financial and supporter assistance in capturing the House, the Senate, and the Presidency. And, when they had it, they turned their back on conservatives and joined the progressive socialist democrats to fund and further the progressive agenda.
Screw the NRCC.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius