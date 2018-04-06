NOW WHAT: "KNIFE CONTROL" IN LONDON, ENGLAND?

Here’s what the Mayor is doing to tackle violent crime

06 April 2018 Since 2016, Sadiq Khan has been taking action to tackle the scourge of violent crime in London, together with the Met Police. With the tragic rise in knife killings on our streets this year, he’s introduced tough, immediate measures to address the violence. The Mayor is determined to ensure criminals are caught and punished – but he’s also investing millions in tackling the complex root causes of violent crime to help prevent future deaths. Here’s what the Mayor is doing: Boosting police power A new violent crime taskforce of 120 officers has been created using additional funding from City Hall announced by the Mayor in February. The taskforce will focus solely on violent crime, weapon-enabled crime and serious criminality.

The Met Police has introduced targeted patrols with extra stop and search powers for areas worst-affected by knife crime [OCS: Remember, England has no equivalent of the American Constitution and civil libertarians do not seem to be all that outraged by the “stop and frisk” policies in areas known for criminal activity. Something that would send American progressive socialist democrats into protests and marches if it occurred in American inner cities.] The Mayor is protecting the number of frontline police officers on London’s streets by investing £110m in the Met Police.

Police made more than 900 arrests during Operation Winter Nights in November and December, taking more than 350 weapons off London’s streets Preventing future violence In February Mayor created the £45m Young Londoners Fund to help steer young people away from violent crime

Knife wands are now available for every school in London to help keep young people safe, with 150 schools so far taking up the offer

The widely shared London Needs You Alive campaign brings together role models and youth influencers to send a positive message to young people - that they shouldn’t put their lives at risk by carrying a knife [OCS: By all means, do not engage in an self-defense by carrying a weapon that can be used offensively as a deterrent or if need be, a life-saving force multiplier.] The Mayor’s granted £7 million to projects to combat youth violence across London and £250,000 to community groups and grassroots initiatives [OCS: What this means in America is that money is given to progressive organizations to conduct “meaningless outreach” publicity while getting out the progressive vote. I wonder what it means in London?] The Mayor is working to bring in more Safer Schools Officers to help to drive down knife crime in schools [OCS: How soon will it be before school officers simply refuse to report weapon offenses to make themselves and their schools look good in the statistics that follow such programs?] Action plans under way In June the Mayor published the Knife Crime Strategy , a package of tough and comprehensive measures to tackle knife crime , taking in views from bereaved families and victims. It was the first by a London Mayor , taking in views from bereaved families and victims. It was the first by a London Mayor Targeting lawbreakers We are supporting the Metropolitan Police Service who are taking tough action to enforce the law, including more Borough-led activity to catch knife offenders. We are also working with the Criminal Justice Service to make sure that those found guilty of knife crimes receive tougher sentences. [OCS: I wonder if they will allow offenders to plead guilty to lesser offenses such as ‘disorderly conduct’ or some such balderdash to increase their statistics? I wonder if the will allow exemptions of minorities (e.g. Muslim youth) from prosecution in favor of diversion? I wonder if they will empty their jails for offenders who were previously charged with knife-related offenses but were last charged with a lesser crime. I wonder if we can send over California’s uber-progressive Governor, Gerry Brown, as a crime consultant?] Offering a way out of crime We will not give up on young people caught up in crime who are looking for a way out. We are expanding our work to reach out to those caught up in crime and give them the skills, resources and confidence to leave a life of crime behind. [OCS: I wonder if these efforts will include London’s present “No Go” zones which are Muslim-dominated enclaves where the police are reluctant to patrol without a major show of force?] Keeping deadly weapons off our streets We are working with retailers and Trading Standards to enforce the laws that prevent the sale of knives to underage young people, on the high street and online. Protecting and educating young people We must not accept that crime and violence is a foregone conclusion for any young person in London, regardless of their circumstances. We are strengthening our work with partners to direct young people who are at highest risk of offending and victimization, away from a life ruined by crime. He hosted an Education Knife Crime Summit in 2016, bringing together Ofsted, educators, the Met and families to work on anti-knife crime education in schools

Every London borough now has its own knife crime action plan to tackle violence locally, created in partnership with the Met City Hall summit The Mayor has invited the Home Secretary, London MPs, Council leaders and Assembly Members from across London to a City Hall summit - on Tuesday 10 April - about tackling violent crime on the city’s streets.

Politicians from across political parties and the capital are being invited to City Hall to be briefed by the Mayor and Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick about the action being taken against the current spate of violence. <Source: London Mayor’s Office – London, England>