NOW WHAT: "KNIFE CONTROL" IN LONDON, ENGLAND?

With some of the strictest gun control regulations in the world, the Muslim Mayor of London, England is now trying to combat an “epidemic of stabbings” by implementing “knife control.”
Ignoring the fact that criminals, crazies, and terrorists have no respect for the law and will simply use any weapon at hand to effectuate their twisted desires …
Here’s what the Mayor is doing to tackle violent crime
06 April 2018
Since 2016, Sadiq Khan has been taking action to tackle the scourge of violent crime in London, together with the Met Police. With the tragic rise in knife killings on our streets this year, he’s introduced tough, immediate measures to address the violence. The Mayor is determined to ensure criminals are caught and punished – but he’s also investing millions in tackling the complex root causes of violent crime to help prevent future deaths.
Here’s what the Mayor is doing:
Boosting police power
A new violent crime taskforce of 120 officers has been created using additional funding from City Hall announced by the Mayor in February. The taskforce will focus solely on violent crime, weapon-enabled crime and serious criminality.
The Met Police has introduced targeted patrols with extra stop and search powers for areas worst-affected by knife crime
[OCS: Remember, England has no equivalent of the American Constitution and civil libertarians do not seem to be all that outraged by the “stop and frisk” policies in areas known for criminal activity. Something that would send American progressive socialist democrats into protests and marches if it occurred in American inner cities.]
The Mayor is protecting the number of frontline police officers on London’s streets by investing £110m in the Met Police.
Police made more than 900 arrests during Operation Winter Nights in November and December, taking more than 350 weapons off London’s streets
Preventing future violence
[OCS: By all means, do not engage in an self-defense by carrying a weapon that can be used offensively as a deterrent or if need be, a life-saving force multiplier.]
[OCS: What this means in America is that money is given to progressive organizations to conduct “meaningless outreach” publicity while getting out the progressive vote. I wonder what it means in London?]
[OCS: How soon will it be before school officers simply refuse to report weapon offenses to make themselves and their schools look good in the statistics that follow such programs?]
Action plans under way
In June the Mayor published the Knife Crime Strategy, a package of tough and comprehensive measures to tackle knife crime
, taking in views from bereaved families and victims. It was the first by a London Mayor
Targeting lawbreakers
We are supporting the Metropolitan Police Service who are taking tough action to enforce the law, including more Borough-led activity to catch knife offenders.
We are also working with the Criminal Justice Service to make sure that those found guilty of knife crimes receive tougher sentences.
[OCS: I wonder if they will allow offenders to plead guilty to lesser offenses such as ‘disorderly conduct’ or some such balderdash to increase their statistics? I wonder if the will allow exemptions of minorities (e.g. Muslim youth) from prosecution in favor of diversion? I wonder if they will empty their jails for offenders who were previously charged with knife-related offenses but were last charged with a lesser crime. I wonder if we can send over California’s uber-progressive Governor, Gerry Brown, as a crime consultant?]
Offering a way out of crime
We will not give up on young people caught up in crime who are looking for a way out. We are expanding our work to reach out to those caught up in crime and give them the skills, resources and confidence to leave a life of crime behind.
[OCS: I wonder if these efforts will include London’s present “No Go” zones which are Muslim-dominated enclaves where the police are reluctant to patrol without a major show of force?]
Keeping deadly weapons off our streets
We are working with retailers and Trading Standards to enforce the laws that prevent the sale of knives to underage young people, on the high street and online.
Protecting and educating young people
We must not accept that crime and violence is a foregone conclusion for any young person in London, regardless of their circumstances.
We are strengthening our work with partners to direct young people who are at highest risk of offending and victimization, away from a life ruined by crime.
City Hall summit
The Mayor has invited the Home Secretary, London MPs, Council leaders and Assembly Members from across London to a City Hall summit - on Tuesday 10 April - about tackling violent crime on the city’s streets.
Politicians from across political parties and the capital are being invited to City Hall to be briefed by the Mayor and Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick about the action being taken against the current spate of violence.
Source: London Mayor's Office – London, England
Bottom line …
How soon will they outlaw canes, combat umbrellas, baseball bats and other protections against a knife attack? After all, the goal is to disarm the population and create an even more massive victim pool for criminals, crazies, terrorists, and hooligans.
Unfortunately, these commonly-available items are of little or no use against multiple attackers in the hands of an untrained person.
We are so screwed when we let progressive socialist democrats and media-enabled teenage punks attempt to curtail our Second Amendment.
-- steve