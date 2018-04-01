JUSTICE: DEMOCRAT CAMPAIGN WORKERS DEMANDING A "LIVING WAGE"

In the name of “fairness,” it appears that the Democrat Party, famous for exploiting their own campaign workers with low wages and long hours will be facing the wrath of union organizers. The recently formed Campaign Workers Guild is claiming to have “organized” at least a dozen Democrat campaigns as well as one political consulting firm. After all, all the big players are making big bucks and very little other than pizzas and lemonade flow downward.
I wonder if the leadership recognizes the rhetoric in the “mission statement” …
THE CAMPAIGN WORKERS GUILD
Every worker deserves fair wages, a sustainable career with reasonable hours, and respect from management.
The Democratic Party, in particular, is a champion of labor rights, except where its own laborers are concerned. Campaign workers routinely work more than twice the standard workweek for less than minimum wage and no healthcare benefits. We sacrifice our health, financial security, and leisure time to support candidates and movements that we hope will make our society more prosperous, equitable, and inclusive. It’s time for our employers to live up to the values they publicly espouse.
Until now, no organization has devoted itself to protecting and strengthening the rights of campaign workers – so we’re standing together and making our own.
We, as campaign staff, believe that campaigns cannot fully fight for workers’ rights while they’re exploiting their own campaign staff. Pro-labor candidates must hire unionized organizers; if they don’t, they’re not pro-labor. Working from one election cycle to the next should not mean working from paycheck to paycheck. It shouldn’t mean having to put up with unsafe housing and abusive bosses. And it should never mean staying silent about sexual harassment or racism out of fear of being blacklisted.
We aim to empower organizers, improve working conditions on campaigns, and promote healthy career longevity. Every time an organizer burns out and leaves the field, the movement is drained of valuable skills, experience, and connections. By protecting and strengthening campaign workers’ rights, we can build stronger, more successful campaigns. We also must ensure that this work is accessible to all, not just those with the privilege of being able to rely on their families for financial support or a place to crash between campaigns. Only when our work is fairly compensated, our experience properly valued, and our rights adequately protected will our mission be complete. Until then, we as organizers must organize ourselves. <Source>
Bottom line …
At least one campaign has agreed to: “a base wage of $21 an hour with paid sick time and health benefits that now include dental and vision coverage. Harassment guidelines are spelled out. Members pay $30 a month in dues.” Wonderful $360 per year in dues plus employers contributions for health and pension – what a wonderful concept for the union leadership.
I cannot wait until the Guild demands that other unions honor their agreements and stand in solidarity in putting pressure on campaigns to sign the collective bargaining agreements. I wonder if union-shop printers will refuse to print campaign literature for miscreants who do not sign the agreement? I wonder if unionized campaign workers will throw insults – and maybe rocks – at non-union scabs who dare work for the candidate of their choice without having their pocket picked?
I cannot wait until the campaign expands to cover long-suffering volunteers or demands a $15 per hour living wage which would raise the cost of campaigns significantly. I can just imagine, with some glee, a union organizer holding a candidate and his campaign hostage until he signs a collective bargaining agreement – complete with mandatory union membership, automatic collection of dues, and giving the best jobs to those with seniority instead of those who are efficient and effective. The nascent union is even using The Action Network, the formidable organizing platform to execute their recruitment campaign.
Hoisted on their own Petard. It is likely that this union will be crushed by a bigger, more well-financed operation like the socialist/communist SEIU.
