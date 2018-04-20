JAMES COMEY'S BOOK DOES NOT PASS THE SMELL TEST

I can remember that it was only a short time ago that the progressive socialist democrats were furious with James Comey for interfering in the coronation of Hillary Clinton as the President of the United States due to the revelations and reinvestigation of Hillary's emails. And now they self-righteously proclaim James Comey is a bulwark against the corrupt and chaotic Presidency of Donald Trump. All based on politics and situational ethics.

But the part that I do not understand is why someone who is guaranteed to be called before the grand jury or a lengthy investigation by the FBI would memorialize any of his thoughts or actions in a book during the course of the investigation. Full well knowing that whatever he says can and will be held against him in a court of law.

There is an adage in book publishing if the subject of a political memoir is the most outstanding and virtuous person in the book and only good intentions are highlighted, its bound to be a public relations exercise filled with lies.

So what are we to believe when James Comey comments, “I never heard anyone on our team — not one — take a position that seemed driven by their personal political motivations. And more than that: I never heard an argument or observation I thought came from a political bias. Never.”? Did they all believe that Hillary Clinton was the preordained winner of the Presidency and that no political maneuvering was needed to preserve their positions and power?

Is he saying that all of the apparent political shenanigans were the result of his superiors at the Department of Justice? Rod Rosenstein (and wife), Bruce Ohr (and wife), et. al.?

What of the revealed emails between Peter P. Strzok, the FBI Agent serving as the Chief of the Counterespionage Section during the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server, and his partner in an adulterous relationship, Lisa Page, a senior FBI lawyer?

What of the machinations of Deputy Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, who was dismissed for lying and leaking?

James Comey book: President Obama and Loretta Lynch 'jeopardized' the Hillary Clinton email investigation Former FBI Director James Comey doesn’t believe anyone in the government brought politics into the Hillary Clinton email investigation — aside from then-President Obama and Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who he believes "jeopardized" the Department of Justice. In his upcoming book, A Higher Loyalty, due out on Tuesday, Comey defends the FBI investigators who were charged with investigating Clinton’s private email server and her mishandling of classified information. The Washington Examiner obtained a copy of the book Sunday. “I never heard anyone on our team — not one — take a position that seemed driven by their personal political motivations. And more than that: I never heard an argument or observation I thought came from a political bias. Never,” Comey writes in his book. “Instead we debated, argued, listened, reflected, agonized, played devil’s advocate, and even found opportunities to laugh as we hashed out major decisions.” <Source: James Comey book: President Obama and Loretta Lynch 'jeopardized' the Hillary Clinton email investigation>

Bottom line …

From the quotes and excerpts that I have read, James Comey appears to be one of those little bitchy mean girls who stamps her foot and proclaims her virtue knowing that she is no virgin -- and in Comey's case, servicing the football team. Speaking of Donald Trump's orangy complexion, his small hands, or his marriage makes Comey seem less independent and as highly partisan and delusional as commentator Rachel Maddow.

If there any shockers in this book, and there doesn't appear to be any, is that Comey never met Hillary Clinton, a major investigative target and that he knew all along who financed the so-called Steele dossier while apparently using that dossier to back various aspects of his investigation although he could not substantiate much of it over the course of a year or so.

I cannot believe how petty and personal this scandal has become with Comey saying something and President doubling down can calling him out as a "slimeball" on Twitter. That Comey cannot substantiate what the media calls the Trump pee tape" but keeps repeating it and saying he is not sure it is true, makes Comey look like a man with an agenda to push the "big lie."

The most important point that I could find in this mess is when Comey admits that he notified Congress about the additional emails found on Huma Abedin's computer during the investigation of her husband Anthony Weiner's sex scandal to protect Hillary Clinton's legitimacy should she be elected President. You cannot get more partisan or delusional than that. Especially since Hillary Clinton was assumed to be a shoo-in for the Presidency and would become Comey's de facto boss.

Definitely, the book is self-serving, as is Comey’s publicity tour, but is his holier-than-thou portrayal of his actions is disgusting on so many levels. Comey was either incompetent or corrupt – but considering his criminal actions in leaking information to the New York Times, it appears that the answer is apparently: criminally corrupt!

We are so screwed when the progressive socialist democrats infiltrate our government institutions and destroy American Citizen’s trust in their government.

-- steve