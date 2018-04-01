My Photo
JAMES COMEY: WELCOME TO THE LIAR'S CLUB "TOP THREE"

President Bill Clinton lying about defiling the White House Oval Office with an intern …

clinton-1

President Barack Obama lying to the American public about “affordable health care” …

obama-2

FBI Director James Comey’s MEMO was the first sneaky weasel move after meeting with the Donald Trump and subsequently leaked by Comey to the New York Times through a close Comey friend acting as an intermediary …

comey - 3

Runner-up, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lying about four dead Americans killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya …

clinton-4

Note: We still do not know where the Commander-in-Chief was during the attack. He was not in the Oval Office and not in the Situation Room.

Bottom line …

We are screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

