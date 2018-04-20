IS MICHAEL AVENATTI: THE MALE EQUIVALENT OF MEDIA-WHORE GLORIA ALLRED?

It looks like media-whore, attorney Gloria Allred, infamous for representing and exploiting high-profile cases involving important people, has a male counterpart, attorney Michael Avenatti, whose face is appearing more in the media than his porn-actress client, Stephanie Clifford (AKA “Stormy Daniels”).

It is amazing that the media would endlessly cycle a story about a sexual encounter between the President and some bimbo when there was no crime committed. All before the President assumed office. Even if Trump or his people purchased the silence of the various sexual participants with money and a non-disclosure agreement.

Making the case into a federal crime …

The first allegation appears to be a violation of the election law. An allegation easily shot down as the election code does not allow such “hush money” payments to be made with campaign funds.

The second allegation appears to be a violation of banking rules and regulations which allow money to be tracked to combat money laundering, terrorism, and bank fraud. There was a clear paper trail if you knew the pseudonymous entities involved. And, the intent was to keep the matter private, not to evade taxes or required disclosures.

So what it is that Stormy Daniels wants – other than massive publicity at a time when her career may faltering, and of course, to nullify the non-disclosure agreement which ensures a larger payday? Perhaps the goal is to threaten and embarrass Donald Trump into settling the matter and paying off the attorney who might be participating in the payday on a contingency fee basis?

Boy, did they pick the wrong target? Trump loves the publicity and cares little about conventional morality – as he has demonstrated by cheating on his first two wives.

Now that the matter has been used to partially justify a raid on Trump’s personal attorney – on the referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller – one might believe that there might be a political motivation behind this “bimbo eruption.” to use a phrase popularized by Hillary Clinton in defense of her sexual predator husband. In fact, Donald Trump cannot even begin to be compared to predators like Clinton and the various Kennedys.

In many ways, Avenatti looks like a media hit man – much like Allred in her takedown of Gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman …

[Well-versed in opposition research for progressive Democrats] While in college and later in law school, Michael worked at a political opposition research and media firm run by Rahm Emanuel (who later became White House Chief of Staff and is presently the Mayor of Chicago). During his time there, Michael worked on over 150 campaigns in 42 states, including multiple gubernatorial and congressional campaigns (i.e. Joe Biden’s U.S. Senate Campaign). [No stranger to confidential settlements?] After three years at O’Melveny, he joined Greene Broillet & Wheeler, a Los Angeles boutique litigation firm. While there, Michael spearheaded many high-profile cases, including a $10 million defamation case against Paris Hilton; a successful idea theft lawsuit involving the reality show The Apprentice and its producer, Mark Burnett, as well as Donald Trump; and a large corporate multi-national embezzlement case involving in excess of $42,000,000. [Mark Bethea and Velocity Entertainment Group settled their claims against Mark Burnett, Donald Trump, and NBC, but his lawyers “declined to disclose terms of the settlement,” according to the AP. Late last week, Mark Bethea’s lawyers sent out a press release saying they were going to trial one week from today, claiming that “Burnett used his idea for a reality-based television show called ‘C.E.O.’ and turned it into ‘The Apprentice.'” Bethea says he “registered a 5-page treatment of his idea for ‘C.E.O.’ with the Writers Guild of America in Los Angeles on August 30, 2000” and later pitched it to Mark Burnett’s producing partner Conrad Riggs. <Source>] [Acknowledges the role of media in the law.] Michael often works closely with the press and media in connection with his legal practice – an area in which most lawyers falter and under-utilize. During his career, he has represented parties in a number of lawsuits that have gained international media attention, including two cases featured on the news magazine show 60 Minutes, as well as in cases brought against the National Football League, various celebrity defendants, including Paris Hilton and Jim Carrey, athletes, high-ranking business executives, and Fortune 100 companies. <Source>

Bottom line …

Another media-chasing attorney is available for your entertainment pleasure.

-- steve