GOING HOGG WILD – CO-OPTING THE SLOGAN ASSOCIATED WITH THE HOLOCAUST

From the publisher … ABOUT #NEVERAGAIN From two students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School comes a declaration for our times, and an in-depth look at the making of the #NeverAgain movement that arose after the Parkland, Florida, shooting. [OCS: I wonder if he will duly credit the organizing effort of the well-funded and highly-organized activists and agitators who enabled Hogg to represent an astro-turf movement while simultaneously shouting down fellow students with opposing viewpoints?] On February 14, 2018, seventeen-year-old David Hogg and his fourteen-year-old sister, Lauren, went to school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, like any normal Wednesday. That day, of course, the world changed. By the next morning, with seventeen classmates and faculty dead, they had joined the leadership of a movement to save their own lives, and the lives of all other young people in America. It’s a leadership position they did not seek, and did not want–but events gave them no choice. [One might say they were overcome by the circumstances and further exploited by the very same adults whose maxim is “never let a crisis go to waste.”] The morning after the massacre, David Hogg told CNN: “We’re children. You guys are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together. Get over your politics and get something done.” [OCS: Had Hogg been taught how to employ critical thinking, he would have found that you cannot control criminals, crazies, and terrorists who do not respect nor obey the law. Or, at the very least, that it was the government who failed the students – the FBI after credible actionable information and the local policemen who refused to engage the shooter. What would Hogg do if a vehicle was used to kill a number of students gathered in a cluster after school? Ban vehicles in the vicinity of a school? Does this little weasel realize that fools like himself are only building larger victim pools by disarming law-abiding citizens?] This book is a manifesto for the movement begun that day, one that has already changed America–with voices of a new generation that are speaking truth to power, and are determined to succeed where their elders have failed. [Manifesto? I doubt Hogg could have defined the word before being coached by the progressive socialist democrats with their anti-gun rhetoric and ill-informed propaganda. Yes, the previous generation failed. Failed to enforce existing laws. Failed to teach their children individualism, resiliency, and how to think for themselves. And created a generation of weak-kneed snowflakes that need safe spaces and crying rooms. Not to mention excusing Blacks and other minorities from being punished for their disruptive and/or criminal activities to keep the incarceration statistics from revealing the deeper truth: certain minorities commit more crime than non-minorities. This viewpoint does not make me a racist, it makes me a realist.] With moral force and clarity, a new generation has made it clear that problems previously deemed unsolvable due to powerful lobbies and political cowardice will be theirs to solve. [Hogg lacks moral force and clarity if he cannot even recognize that the real problem is a lack of understanding of human nature and political corruption. The very people who support “his movement” are those that are the most corrupt and dangerous. You cannot solve problems of human nature with laws, statutes, rules and regulations. If criminals, crazies, and terrorists lack guns, they will use something else. Ask the London Mayor who now wants to impose “knife control” in his city.] Born just after Columbine and raised amid seemingly endless war and routine active shooter drills, this generation now says, Enough. [They say it – but want to enforce it at the point of a gun in an intolerant, totalitarian communist society. And, Hogg is too preoccupied with the tactics of socialism to realize the strategic goals of totalitarianism. One being the elimination of the Second Amendment and the right of the people to resist government tyranny and engage in self-defense.] This book is their statement of purpose, and the story of their lives. It is the essential guide to the #NeverAgain movement. [Bullpucky!]