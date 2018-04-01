GOING HOGG WILD – CO-OPTING THE SLOGAN ASSOCIATED WITH THE HOLOCAUST

A few observations on David Hogg …
(1) Because you were a participant, observer, or victim of a horrific crime involving a weapon does not make you a subject-matter expert on crime, gun-related violence, or gun control.
(2) Because you are backed by well-financed activists and agitators, does not mean that your word carries any more weight than any other attention-seeking hyper-partisan hysteric.
(3) Because you fail to hold the government, both federal (FBI) and local (police department) accountable, perhaps because your father is a former FBI agent, is disingenuous and inexcusable.
(4) I find it morally repressible that you associate your movement with a slogan that clearly refers to the Jews in Israel in response to the human-caused catastrophe known as the holocaust.
(5) And, I find you an attention-seeking media whore, crisis actor, and all around repugnant fool.
An example of exploitation …
#NeverAgain -- A NEW GENERATION DRAWS THE LINE
Kindle | $6.99 – Amazon
Published by Random House Trade Paperbacks
From the publisher …
ABOUT #NEVERAGAIN
From two students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School comes a declaration for our times, and an in-depth look at the making of the #NeverAgain movement that arose after the Parkland, Florida, shooting.
On February 14, 2018, seventeen-year-old David Hogg and his fourteen-year-old sister, Lauren, went to school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, like any normal Wednesday. That day, of course, the world changed. By the next morning, with seventeen classmates and faculty dead, they had joined the leadership of a movement to save their own lives, and the lives of all other young people in America. It’s a leadership position they did not seek, and did not want–but events gave them no choice.
The morning after the massacre, David Hogg told CNN: “We’re children. You guys are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together. Get over your politics and get something done.”
This book is a manifesto for the movement begun that day, one that has already changed America–with voices of a new generation that are speaking truth to power, and are determined to succeed where their elders have failed.
With moral force and clarity, a new generation has made it clear that problems previously deemed unsolvable due to powerful lobbies and political cowardice will be theirs to solve.
Born just after Columbine and raised amid seemingly endless war and routine active shooter drills, this generation now says, Enough.
This book is their statement of purpose, and the story of their lives. It is the essential guide to the #NeverAgain movement. [Bullpucky!]
Bottom line …
I don’t plan to buy this book because it will not even make good toilet paper after the leftists destroy our society.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius