FBI: THE NEW REALITY

It appears that the top leadership of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, once the nation’s premier investigative and law enforcement agency, is rife with self-protective cronyism and corruption …

The NEW FBI REALITY …

With all of their posturing and posing before the cameras, why has no member of Congress asked a few simple questions …

Why is it that President Trump is being investigated with “obstruction of justice” when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote the memo that justified his firing?

When President Trump fired James B. Comey as F.B.I. director on Tuesday, the White House made public a memorandum from Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, recommending the dismissal. <Source: New York Times>

Is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein guilty of a conspiracy to obstruct justice in the firing of James Comey?

Is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the person who appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller, malfeasant when it comes to limiting the scope of Mueller’s power knowing that it was he that wrote the memo recommending the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey?

Or, Is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein guilty of conspiring with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and other as yet unnamed parties with attempting to overthrow or delegitimize the President of the United States?

How is it that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, then acting as an Obama-appointed United States Attorney, in concert with then Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe, appeared to have delayed or covered-up factual evidence of the Russian attempt to bribe public officials in the matter of Uranium One before the Administration’s agreement to allow the sale of twenty-percent of America’s uranium production capacity to a company controlled by the Russians?

And, the tangential matters of at least a $131.3 million donation to the Clinton Foundation by one of the deal’s participants (laundered and unreported by the foundation) and $750,000 to former President Clinton, the husband of the current Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton? It should not come as a surprise that the donors were shielded from disclosure by the foundation.

What possessed Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller (after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation) full well knowing that the matters to be investigated posed a direct and cognizable conflict of interest in the matter of the top leadership of the FBI and actual Russian conclusion? Not to mention Mueller's previous history of botched investigations?

How did Rod Rosenstein, knowing the origin of the Steele Dossier permit Special Counsel Mueller to continue to use this unsubstantiated and tainted evidence to continue the Mueller probe?

Bottom line …

It appears that President Trump has been boxed in by the DOJ, FBI, the Democrat Party, and the media because any action against the corrupt leadership of the DOJ and FBI may very well affect the 2018 mid-term elections and give the Democrats a majority in the House, and possibly the Senate – where they can continue to destroy President Trump and his Administration. Possibly America’s first coup (if you don’t believe the Kennedy assassination story and wonder why the government still has to keep documents secret after all these years).

We are totally screwed if the Democrats regain power. Like the Hillary Clinton option – it is not a vote for Donald Trump, but a vote against the progressive socialist democrats and their communist fellow travelers.

It is time to kick the GOP in the ass – to demand they become pro-active against the threat of losing our nation, its culture, and its exceptionalism. Truly dark days ahead under the Democrats.

