DAVID HOGG: JUMPED-UP ARROGANT LITTLE SH*T

Backed by millions of dollars and highly-organized activists and agitators from well-known anti-gun groups, it appears that David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., doesn’t realize that he is little more than a tool, a useful idiot, for the progressive socialist democrats who want to enlarge government by disarming law-abiding citizens and making us more accepting of a totalitarian government that will protect us from criminals and crazies.

Of course, common sense tells you that even if we remove all of the guns in the nations, criminals and crazies will still pursue their twisted plans with whatever means possible. One need only look at England, a virtually gun-free environment, to see that the Muslim Mayor of London is now calling for “knife control” to combat the rising epidemic of knifings. Does this tool not realize that it is only a matter of time until someone decides to ram students, grouped as they leave school, into oblivion? Does this tool not realize that mass shootings correlate with white middle-class children who have stopped taking the psychotropic drugs that are mostly used to make children more compliant in school?

Crossing the line …

When this little sh*t starts problems with companies that have a significant effect on pensions, savings, and the well-being of senior citizens and others living on fixed incomes, it is time to call bullsh*t and shut the little sh”t down.

Bottom line …

While I support Hogg’s right to speak and call for a boycott, I might suggest that, as this liberal turd circles the toilet bowl, he educate himself on the issues relating to the Second Amendment, self-defense, and gun control. And consider the effects of creating a more extensive victim pool.

I also suggest that he tell the truth … that the shooter was well-known to the local police and the FBI – both of which failed the students and the greater community by not taking action. Why is it that this little sh*t is not pointing to the failure of government as the proximate cause of the shooting? Could it be because David Hogg’s father, Kevin, is a former FBI agent?

I resent anyone who actively interferes with my ability to defend my country, myself, and my retirement income.

We are so screwed when the progressive mainstream media gives these little sh*ts a mega-media platform without pointing out that being a victim or a survivor of a horrific event does not imbue you with wisdom or subject-matter knowledge. If anything, you are a highly emotional vessel waiting to be exploited by politicians, special interests, and the progressive mainstream media.

-- steve