DANGER: POLITICAL POLLS CAN BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR FINANCES

A relatively small portion of the population is familiar with the term social engineering in the context of information security …

Social Engineering The use of deception to manipulate individuals into divulging confidential or personal information that may be used for fraudulent purposes.

Once again, people who would never answer questions about their race, sex, age, income, and other personal information think nothing of providing this information when presented with a political poll from their chosen political party or favorite candidate.

Unfortunately, some of these polls are being run by scammers and fakesters for the sole purpose of adding you to a mailing list and gathering personal information which can then be sold to third-party marketers and advertisers. Or in extreme cases used for identity fraud to open fictitious accounts in your name, file bogus tax returns with refunds, or other nefarious purposes.

And, in some cases, these are not political polls at all – they are cleverly disguised advertising for a special interest group or a particular candidate. An example of this type of bogus poll is one that features negative information about an opposition candidate or repetitively reinforces a candidate’s positive attributes. One such poll asked the respondent to watch a series of commercials and provide feedback – a legitimate attempt to decide which commercials that resonate with the largest possible audience or simply a trick to keep you engaged while watching positive campaign programming?

But the most dangerous poll of all is one that follows polling questions with a solicitation offer to join an elite club based on your ‘excellent’ answers – and then obtains your credit card information (account name, account number, expiration date, and safety code) and then explains that they are required by law to obtain your social security number to meet federal election reporting requirements. While donors may have to provide occupation information and indicate if they are organizational entities, the FEC (Federal Election Commission) never requires individuals to divulge or file social security numbers as part of the donation process.

Bottom line …

It is time to wake up and realize that all pollsters, like most politicians, are not honest. And some are professional evildoers intent on assuming your identity or draining your bank account.

Forewarned is forearmed.

-- steve