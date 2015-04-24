CLASSIC MISDIRECTION: THE TRUMP/RUSSIA AFFAIR

In a classic case of misdirection, the progressive socialist democrats are doing everything in their power to hide the fact that the Russian pinnacle of success in infiltrating United States’ institutions, especially the government, with socialists, communists, and Russian sympathizers, was actually achieved under former President Barack Obama. A president whose range of activities ranged from the unconstitutional to criminal – and possibly to treasonous.

Let’s consider the classic case of the Kennedy’s directly colluding with the Russians to defeat former President Ronald Reagan …

Picking his way through the Soviet archives that Boris Yeltsin had just thrown open, in 1991 Tim Sebastian, a reporter for the London Times, came across an arresting memorandum. Composed in 1983 by Victor Chebrikov, the top man at the KGB, the memorandum was addressed to Yuri Andropov, the top man in the entire USSR. The subject: Sen. Edward Kennedy. "On 9-10 May of this year," the May 14 memorandum explained, "Sen. Edward Kennedy's close friend and trusted confidant [John] Tunney was in Moscow." (Tunney was Kennedy's law school roommate and a former Democratic senator from California.) "The senator charged Tunney to convey the following message, through confidential contacts, to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Y. Andropov." Kennedy's message was simple. He proposed an unabashed quid pro quo. Kennedy would lend Andropov a hand in dealing with President Reagan. In return, the Soviet leader would lend the Democratic Party a hand in challenging Reagan in the 1984 presidential election. "The only real potential threats to Reagan are problems of war and peace and Soviet-American relations," the memorandum stated. "These issues, according to the senator, will without a doubt become the most important of the election campaign." <Source>

Now consider the case of Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, and others selling 20% of America’s uranium production to a Russia-controlled entity …

Russia Uranium Investigation: Why Obama, Clinton, Mueller and Holder Are at the Center of a New Probe A new Congressional probe of the 2010 sale of U.S. uranium to Russia led by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is examining if the FBI alerted senior Obama administration officials about corruption among the transaction’s Russian players. Before the deal was brokered in 2009, the FBI under Robert Mueller—who is now special counsel in the Russia investigation into potential collusion with the Trump campaign—had begun an investigation into corruption and extortion by senior managers of a company owned by the Russian government’s nuclear company, Rosatom. According to court filings revealed by The Hill Tuesday, in 2009 the FBI found enough evidence to suggest Vadim Mikerin, who headed the Rosatom subsidiary Tenex, was corrupt and high-level officials at Rosatom knew about his bribery scheme. In 2014, he pled guilty in a U.S. court case to orchestrating more than $2 million in bribe payments through shadowy accounts in Cyprus, Latvia, and Switzerland. <Source>

Why Was Obama's Justice Department Silent On Criminal Activity By Russia's Nuclear Agency? An investigative piece in The Hill shows that the FBI knew, as of November 2009, of criminal activities by Tenex, the U.S. affiliate of Russia’s nuclear energy agency, Rosatom. At that time, Rosatom was authorized to ship spent fuel from Russian nuclear power plants to customers in the United States. Justice Department documents show that Tenex executives instructed a subcontracting U.S. trucking firm, in late November of 2009, to pad its prices in a no-bid process and to wire transfer the difference to offshore accounts. FBI records show a series of subsequent Tenex kickbacks and money laundering transactions. The Justice Department waited until December of 2015 – five years after the first evidence of criminal wrongdoing-- to offer a plea bargain and jail sentence for the Russian executive in charge of Tenex. The important point: By late 2009 the FBI already had strong evidence of kickbacks and money laundering by Russian nuclear-energy entities operating in the United States in clear violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Almost one year later (October 2010), the Committee on Foreign Investment, on which both Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder served, approved the first of three stages (ending in 2013) of the sale of a majority stake in Uranium One, which owned massive uranium reserves in the U.S., to Russia’s Rosatom. Although Clinton claimed that her vote had not been influenced by Uranium One or the Russians, former president Bill Clinton was paid a half million dollars for a single speech on June 29, 2010 by a Russian investment bank involved in the Rosatom deal. In addition, contributors associated with Uranium One donated $145 million to the Clinton Foundation. <Source>

And, about those who were sworn to watch the watchers …

There appear to be massive conflicts of interests into the top leadership of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Unfortunately, including at least three of the wives, all having significant history with the progressive socialist democrats and one is being actively involved in the Russia collusion story by working for the hidden source of the documents that attempt to impeach a President’s ethics, integrity, and subject him to criminal action.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein oversees Mueller’s investigation of the 2016 election. Rosenstein previously supervised an investigation into the approval by the Obama administration of a controversial sale of an American company now known as Uranium One to Russia. At the time Hillary Clinton was secretary of State. [OCS: Rosenstein’s wife is Lisa a top lawyer for Obama, Clinton, and other high-ranking democrats – and whose specialty is fighting Freedom of Information Act requests.] Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He is a former FBI director and former partner at the law firm WilmerHale. Mueller was FBI director during the uranium investigation. He stepped down and was replaced by James Comey in 2013, just as the investigation was concluding. After being dismissed by President Trump, Comey leaked government memos to influence the investigation. Comey may have violated the law, but he accomplished his goal of getting his mentor Mueller appointed special counsel by Rosenstein. FBI Investigator Peter Strzok. Strzok was demoted from the Mueller investigation for sending anti-Trump text messages and allegedly relied on the anti-Trump 'Dirty Dossier' created by Fusion GPS (paid for in part by the Clinton campaign) to begin an investigation into Russian election interference, including spying on Trump campaign associates. He was also in charge of the Clinton email investigation and declared her “careless” – not “negligent” – which was the basis of the decision not to prosecute. [OCS: It also appears that Strzok is an adulter and his lover, a top FBI lawyer on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, Lisa Page, appears deeply involved in a conspiracy to fix the Obama, Clinton issues, as well as bring down President Trump.] FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe was involved in both the FBI’s investigation of the uranium sale as well as the investigation in Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, neither of which resulted in negative outcomes for Clinton. The inspector general is now investigating allegations that McCabe should have recused himself, among other concerns, from the handling of the Clinton email controversy. A few months before the Clinton investigation began, McCabe’s wife received over $675,000 from Democratic campaign committees, including Clinton loyalists, in her campaign for the Virginia state Senate. [OCS: An unprecedented amount of money for a first-time candidate who lost to her opposition in spite of having the most money in the campaign.] Jeannie Rhee, former partner at WilmerHale. Rhee represented ex-Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, the Clinton Foundation in a 2015 racketeering case, and Hillary Clinton herself in a lawsuit seeking access to her private emails. Rhee was hired by Mueller to serve on his witch hunt. Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce G. Ohr. Ohr was recently demoted after evidence surfaced of his contacts with Fusion GPS. Inexplicably, Fusion GPS employed Ohr’s wife as well. <Source>

Let us not forget Attorney General Eric Holder who side-tracked all of the scandals involving Fast and Furious (gun running to Mexican cartels to influence domestic gun control policy), the Lois Lerner IRS scandal to deprive opposition organizations from tax-exempt status to cripple fundraising, Benghazi, where top-level Obama aids denied assistance to stricken Americans who were eventually killed in the line of action and then covered-up the entire affair – and others.

And then there is Attorney General Loretta Lynch who infamously met with former President Bill Clinton, himself part of the investigation and the husband of an investigation, in secret aboard an aircraft in a remote location. Her security team attempted to intimidate a local reporter who memorialized the inappropriate meeting on film in spite of being threatened.

Never before have we seen Communists welcomed into the White House or appointed to high-ranking positions within the government. Never before have we seen such a degree of anti-America derision to the point of directly aiding and abetting our enemies while disparaging and disadvantaging our international friends and allies. Never before have we seen this amount of conspiratorial maneuvering to engage in the most massive cover-up of wrongdoing in our nation’s history.

Bottom line …

Considering the present turmoil within our government, and our nation, one can only conclude that the progressive socialist democrats are a clear and present danger to democracy, our freedoms, our nation, and the American way-of-life. While President Donald Trump is hardly a conservative, actually more of a historical progressive, there is no indication that he hates America or is willing to conspire (a criminal act unlike collusion) with a foreign sovereign entity to destroy America from within.

And, it is all a diversion to protect the Democrats from the wrath of an informed electorate. The party that gave us a choice between a corrupt sell-out to the communists and an old dyed-in-the-wool communist who honeymooned in the old Soviet Union and proclaimed it wonderful. I have always wondered if Bernie Sanders was a KGB plant or simply one of the useful idiots?

And, if we want to help preserve our nation, it is imperative that we retain the House of Representatives and the Senate to help defeat the communist threat offered by the Democrats who appear to be the Neo-Communist Party in America.

We are so screwed.

-- steve