CAREN TURNER: PRIDE OF THE PRIVILEGED PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATS

Here is an example of the outrageous behavior of another “entitled” progressive socialist democrat who happens to be a “voluntary” commission member of the Port Authority and New Jersey. Caren Turner is also described in news reports as a “veteran Democratic political operative and lobbyist. Ironically, Turner was the chair of the Port Authority’s ethics committee.

Unbelievable abuse of police officers …

“Two officers pulled over a Toyota Corolla that police records indicate had tinted windows at its front seats — barred in the state — and a license plate frame that partially obstructed the Nevada tags on the car. It turned out the vehicle registration had expired and the driver couldn't show proof of insurance. So, following procedure, police called for an impound. The car's four occupants called for a ride.”

If the dash-cam video does not appear in the email version of the post, it can be found here.

Even though she is not involved in the incident other than to pick-up the occupants of a vehicle driven by an unrelated adult that was stopped for illegally tinted-windows and an expired registration, the obnoxious lady pulls out all stops …

“Concerned citizen.”

“Friend of the Mayor.”

“I am one of the commissioners.”

“Turner flashed her gold Port Authority badge and claimed ‘I am a commissioner of the Port Authority and I'm heading up over 4,000 police officers so if there's a problem ..."

“Don’t call me miss, call me commissioner.”

“I am an attorney.”

“I will be in with the commissioner of police of Tenafly.”

“When the officer told her she was free to leave the scene, Turner said, ‘You may shut the f*** up.’”

Turner’s daughter was simply a back-seat passenger who called her mother after the stop. The police officer told her to ask the adult driver about the stop if she wished further information. But, she continued to press the matter.

It should come as no surprise that she resigned her position after the video went viral and the Port Authority was about to bring her before the board. Like all self-serving Democrat weasels who get caught, Turner offered up this statement …

"Last month, my daughter and three of her friends were in a car that was pulled over by a Tenafly police officer for non-moving violations, including having tinted windows. The officers subsequently decided to impound the vehicle, leaving the four young adults on the side of a busy highway. "Concerned, I hurried to the scene to assist them. As a parent, I was upset and uncomfortable with the unfolding events. I let my emotions get the better of me and regret my tone toward the police officers and use of off-color language. For this, I apologize. "However, at no point did I violate the Port Authority's Code of Ethics or ask for special treatment for anyone involved, nor did I suggest, in any way, that I would use my position at the Port Authority to affect the outcome of the violations issued to the driver. My resignation from the Port Authority is a recognition that this unfortunate incident could and should have been avoided. "As a long-time Tenafly resident, I have always taken an active role in the community, including working with law enforcement officials, and I encourage the Tenafly Police Department to review best practices with respect to tone and de-escalation, so that incidents like this do not recur."

I would also encourage the Tenafly Police Department to review best practices with respect to tone and de-escalation … It is too bad that she was not charged with interfering with a police officer and required to explain her actions to a judge and jury.

Bottom line …

Shameful behavior! But, it could have been worse, she or one of the occupants could have been a minority and there is a great probability that the officers would be fired or disciplined after someone pulled the race card and the progressive mainstream media was involved. Apparently the occupants of the vehicle were all white, and one attended MIT and another Yale.

-- steve