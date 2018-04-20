AMAZING: UBER-LIBERAL SAN FRANCISCO POLICE ADMIT THEY ARE INCOMPETENT WITHOUT FEDERAL GUIDANCE?

One would think that elected and appointed police officials in San Francisco would be competent and qualified to administer a police department and execute long-standardized policing practices without the need for federal handholding. Or that police officials would be above playing progressive politics and defying the United States Constitution and federal laws when it comes to supporting illegal aliens who pose a clear and present danger to San Francisco residents. Parts of the city have turned into a public cesspool – all while wealthy poobahs and community activists are telling everyone how to live and how much they must pay for the privilege.
Police reform experts say Trump administration left SF in the lurch
Policing experts tapped by President Barack Obama to devise reforms for law enforcement agencies across the country say the Trump administration has largely abdicated that responsibility — and that the federal absence is hurting cities such as San Francisco.
Their remarks came during a three-day training session last week by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in Oakland, where Northern California police chiefs, commanders, prosecutors and — for the first time — community activists gathered to discuss police shootings, racial bias, immigration and other tough issues in law enforcement.
A refrain of the conference: Crises are made more difficult when the federal government backs away.
“They claim to support law enforcement. Everything they have done is the exact opposite,” said Ron Davis, former East Palo Alto police chief who headed the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services under Obama. “They’ve basically cut law enforcement loose to deal with all the challenges that have been part of this country for generations — to do it with no help, a little bit of funding, and no guidance whatsoever.”
For San Francisco, which turned to the state attorney general’s office in February for oversight after the Justice Department pulled out of a police reform agreement, the change has meant a deceleration in the implementation of 272 federal recommendations — issued a month before the 2016 presidential election — on topics such as use of force and community policing.
“Here you have a department that’s really part of the way through trying to modify their practices and their policies and essentially had all of the resources removed that had been in place when they entered the agreement. They were left in a lurch,” said Sean Smoot, a police union attorney and one of the 11 members of Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing who was involved in the review process of the Police Department.
The conference of mostly African American police brass came as Sacramento continues to reel from the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was killed by officers in his grandparents’ backyard last month. Perry Tarrant, former president of the organization, said the Clark case is “absolutely a setback.”
“You’re talking somewhere between 16,000 and 18,000 different police departments or police organizations across the country where you have men and women going out every single day, doing a lot of good work,” said Tarrant, an assistant police chief in Seattle who was sent by Obama to North Carolina after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. “When you have an incident like this, it impacts every single one of those men and women and every one of those 16,000 to 18,000 organizations.”
But the years of the Justice Department offering intensive audits to places like San Francisco on police policies and practices are over. In an apparent effort to fill the gap, Becerra said his office would also oversee the investigation into the Clark shooting and review the Sacramento police force.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, echoing the sentiments expressed by Sessions, called such work “a local matter.” Davis, who started his career as an Oakland cop and oversaw the San Francisco reforms from his community-policing post, said that “couldn’t be further from the truth.”
“The protection of constitutional rights is a local matter but it is absolutely a federal responsibility,” he said. “I understand the idea that a lot of the process is driven locally, but when it involves constitutional rights — the government taking someone’s life — then the federal government does have potentially an accountability and oversight role. It can provide training and resources.”
Bottom line …
Enough of racial politics in policing. If the leadership of a police department is incompetent, corrupt, or hyper-politicized, they should be fired. If Blacks and other suspects do not want to be shot – do run, put your empty hands in the air, it is simple as that. Ask yourself how many qualified white officers were denied positions for lesser qualified minorities in order to meet some synthetic quote based on the false assumption that the percentage of minorities in any government function should be roughly approximate to that minority’s representation in the general population. This is pure craziness.
I am tired of the progressive socialist democrats trying to divide America into classes where none should exist, and then engage in class warfare to gain or maintain political power.
We are so screwed.
