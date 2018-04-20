AMAZING: UBER-LIBERAL SAN FRANCISCO POLICE ADMIT THEY ARE INCOMPETENT WITHOUT FEDERAL GUIDANCE?

Police reform experts say Trump administration left SF in the lurch Policing experts tapped by President Barack Obama to devise reforms for law enforcement agencies across the country say the Trump administration has largely abdicated that responsibility — and that the federal absence is hurting cities such as San Francisco. [OCS: Policing is a local activity and is based on following the United States Constitution, the existing laws of the land, and providing for the safety and security of local residents. We do not have a national police force, nor do we want to federalize all crimes that should be handled at the state and local level. Unlike Barack Obama who viewed everything through the prism of race and wanted his demonstrably corrupt Department of Justice to oversee local police departments, President Trump has chosen to return to the Constitution and the rule of law – rather than engaging in the racial politics favored by progressive socialist and communist Democrats.] Their remarks came during a three-day training session last week by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in Oakland, where Northern California police chiefs, commanders, prosecutors and — for the first time — community activists gathered to discuss police shootings, racial bias, immigration and other tough issues in law enforcement. [OCS: You can plainly see the hand of the racists, the progressive socialist democrats, and their activists and agitators in this conference. Immigration is not a tough issue for local and state law enforcement as it is a federal matter. To the extent that local and state law enforcement interfere in the administration of immigration policies, they are breaking the law by aiding and abetting illegal activity and should be subject to investigation and prosecution. At least stripped of their police powers and pension if not jailed.] A refrain of the conference: Crises are made more difficult when the federal government backs away. “They claim to support law enforcement. Everything they have done is the exact opposite,” said Ron Davis, former East Palo Alto police chief who headed the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services under Obama. “They’ve basically cut law enforcement loose to deal with all the challenges that have been part of this country for generations — to do it with no help, a little bit of funding, and no guidance whatsoever.” [OCS: I cannot believe that these law enforcement executives are admitting they are incompetent and unable to function without federal assistance and guidance. They have the rule book in plain English and all they need to do is their job and let the judiciary do the rest.] For San Francisco, which turned to the state attorney general’s office in February for oversight after the Justice Department pulled out of a police reform agreement, the change has meant a deceleration in the implementation of 272 federal recommendations — issued a month before the 2016 presidential election — on topics such as use of force and community policing. [OCS: Why would any police department require reform if they were managed competently and adequately trained? In “use of force” investigations where there is a conflict of interest, there are state investigators and agencies available to provide all of the requisite services in an impartial and independent manner.] “Here you have a department that’s really part of the way through trying to modify their practices and their policies and essentially had all of the resources removed that had been in place when they entered the agreement. They were left in a lurch,” said Sean Smoot, a police union attorney and one of the 11 members of Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing who was involved in the review process of the Police Department. [OCS: Look beyond the surface and you see the Obama crew treating minorities as super citizens – even to the extent of implementing policies to allow minorities in schools to commit criminal acts and not face justice – to keep the statistics down and blacks out of jails.] The conference of mostly African American police brass came as Sacramento continues to reel from the shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was killed by officers in his grandparents’ backyard last month. Perry Tarrant, former president of the organization, said the Clark case is “absolutely a setback.” [OCS: First of all, even the description of the conference attendees as “African American police brass” is racial and divisive. As police, they all should be “blue” without exception. They are police officers bound by the law – not civil reformers or community organizers. Their primary duty is the maintenance of the peace and to provide safety and security for the community. It is not to take sides in a racial war that was created and promoted by the progressive socialist democrats to gain and maintain political power. The case of Stephon Clark is a repeat of Trayvon Martin – a narrative created and promoted by activists, agitators, and the progressive mainstream media. I saw the camera footage. A helicopter using FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) technology which cannot tell if a person is white, black, or anything else, spotted someone breaking into vehicles. A chase ensured where the subject – like in so many other police shootings – refused to halt and when finally confronted refused to raise his empty hands. In the dark, a cellphone pointed at police very well could be a weapon and an ensuing shooting was justified. You can hear the police issuing commands which the suspect refuses to follow. He caused his own death. End of Story!] “You’re talking somewhere between 16,000 and 18,000 different police departments or police organizations across the country where you have men and women going out every single day, doing a lot of good work,” said Tarrant, an assistant police chief in Seattle who was sent by Obama to North Carolina after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. “When you have an incident like this, it impacts every single one of those men and women and every one of those 16,000 to 18,000 organizations.” But the years of the Justice Department offering intensive audits to places like San Francisco on police policies and practices are over. In an apparent effort to fill the gap, Becerra said his office would also oversee the investigation into the Clark shooting and review the Sacramento police force. [OCS: If these police departments cannot perform adequate self-audits, their leadership is incompetent and should be replaced. If these police need further guidance, they should turn to the State not the federal government. As for Becerra, it is a wonder he is not under investigation and a subject of a grand jury indictment for his actions as a congressman and the cover-up of a serious computer breach by foreign nationals and obstruction of justice for giving police “fake server” as evidence. <Caught giving cops a fake server, Xavier Becerra clams up.>] White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, echoing the sentiments expressed by Sessions, called such work “a local matter.” Davis, who started his career as an Oakland cop and oversaw the San Francisco reforms from his community-policing post, said that “couldn’t be further from the truth.” “The protection of constitutional rights is a local matter but it is absolutely a federal responsibility,” he said. “I understand the idea that a lot of the process is driven locally, but when it involves constitutional rights — the government taking someone’s life — then the federal government does have potentially an accountability and oversight role. It can provide training and resources.” [OCS: Training and resources is code word for grants, subsidies, and MONEY! And for what, so local and state police can violate the U.S. Constitution at will and refuse to hold illegal aliens for federal authorities?] <Source>