A PLANETARY EMERGENCY MORE DISASTROUS THAN GLOBAL WARMING

Global warming has been useful to governments, institutions, and scientists as billions of dollars have been poured into little more than speculative fiction – that the Earth is facing a planetary emergency due to catastrophic warming caused by the increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide produced by industrialization based on fossil fuels. A phenomenon which exists only in the silicon silliness of imperfect computer models that are fed artificially-manipulated data that does not correspond to the original raw data. Everybody and his brother has jumped on this political bandwagon promoted by the United Nations and their call for universal governance and perpetual funding to individual authors alleging that their non-climate work is also affected by global climate change.

But if one wanted scary scenarios that are more realistic and have a much more significant impact on life, let us consider four that – like the specious global climate change – are beyond man’s immediate control, but require substantial amounts of money to address.

The first is a catastrophic asteroid strike that can result in a mass extinction and real changes to the global climate.

The second is a mass coronal ejection which will send a stream of high-speed particles toward the Earth and will kill or cripple modern life through the disruption of our primary electrical infrastructure, not to mention causing longer-term health issues based on genetic damage.

The third is a massive volcanic eruption or series of explosions that demonstrably can upset global weather patterns.

And the fourth is a naturally-occurring shift in our magnetic poles which can wreak more havoc on Earth as it makes us more vulnerable to space radiation that can kill or cripple both life and electronics.

If one wanted to hazard (pun intended) a guess on the most likely event, it would be a volcanic one. However, all of these hazards have something in common, the need to upgrade our infrastructure affecting water, power, food, and fuel sources to make them more resilient and less susceptible to manipulation by evildoers. Infrastructure repair, replacement, and build-out are where the money should be going – not to those whose unproven, speculative hypothesis appears to be not only wrong, but has led to the criminal diversion of time, effort, and funding of real problems.

And, in the interim, what happened to providing clean water, food, sanitation, and shelter to those who need it the most; sidestepping the corrupt politicians who use food and foreign aid was weapons to reward their friends, punish their enemies, and their people be damned.

Which brings us to the United Nations, whose members are mostly corrupt despots. How is it that the United Nations can openly accept a regime that turns its country into a vast prison camp where violations of the most basic of human rights are the norm?

But if one wanted to highlight the most severe and immediate clear and present danger, I would say that it is political corruption driven by special interest agendas.

The fact of the matter is -- and always has been -- nature will do what it wants, man will do what he can.

We are so screwed.

-- steve