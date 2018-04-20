2018 BALLOT RECOMMENDATIONS

There is little or no doubt in my mind that President Donald J. Trump, the progressive socialist Democrats, and the progressive media are all attempting to make the 2018 election all about Donald J. Trump rather than other issues and candidates …

Bottom line …

Yes, Donald J. Trump is a buffoonish ego-centric oaf; but he has appointed conservative judges, enacted tax reforms, and severely reduced administrative rules and regulations. It is yet to be seen if the GOP-led Congress and the President can pare back the massive spending increase that is the mark of big-government/big-spending progressives on both sides of the aisle.

We need to protect Donald Trump and the GOP – such as it is – from the progressive socialist Democrats. If the progressives take the House of Representatives, they are likely to put forth a motion to impeach Trump – possibly based on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s bogus investigation of a non-crime. This will be a debate in the House without judicial standards of evidence or even any consideration of fairness. And, it is unlikely that the GOP-led Senate would vote to convict and remove Trump from office. Especially knowing that Vice President Pence is the alter-ego of Attorney Jeff Sessions – a collegial “go along to get along” politician who goes out of his way to avoid controversy.

Donald Trump has thrown a monkey wrench into the drive-gear of the progressives, and we need to allow him to continue his work – inopportune and inappropriate Tweets and all.

Start now to get the GOP vote out NOW – the progressives engage in year-around electioneering and we must do the same.

-- steve