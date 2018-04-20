2017 FEDERAL TAX EXTENSION FORM -- TAX DEADLINE: APRIL 17, 2018

You don’t have to explain why you’re asking for the extension …

Why is the Tax Day for 2017 tax returns on April 17 in 2018?

Almost all Americans know that the usual and customary date to file your federal tax return filing deadline is April 15th. However in 2018, due to April 15 being on a Sunday and the Washington D.C. Emancipation Day holiday being observed on April 16 instead of April 15, 2018, Tax Day is on the following Tuesday – April 17, 2018.

Warning: Any money you may owe is due on April 17, 2018, and is not affected by the extension to file your tax return. You’ll owe interest on any tax not paid by the regular due date of your return, even if you qualify for the extension.

Bottom line …

Reduce your stress levels by taking some extra time to file your tax return. With the tax extension, your new filing date will be October 15, 2018.

Don’t forget to check your state regulations regarding state filing dates.

Relax – it’s only money and not worth your health.

-- steve