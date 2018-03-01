WHAT’S WRONG WITH AMERICA TODAY: MARCH 15, 2018

The Presidency …

We have an unconventional President that does not sound or behave Presidentially. He is a New York progressive socialist democrat who used the Republican brand to advance is political, personal, and professional stature and fortune. He appears to be doing many of the things that need to be done but still is shy about demonstrating real visionary leadership. Perhaps because he is surrounded by family and old family retainers rather than the type of qualified advisors needed to backstop a shrewd, but somewhat dysfunctional illiterate who keeps telling us how smart he is, but is not well-read and lacks the understanding of many of the lessons of history.

Congress – The Senate …

The Senate is totally dysfunctional and unable to function. The idea that Senator Lindsey Graham, the weak sister progressive aisle-hopper, is the face of a Senate GOP that is governed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a caricature of the old cartoon politician Foghorn Leghorn (Congress, that’s a real – I say that’s a real joke, son) tells you how far the GOP has fallen. These bozos watch the progressive socialist democrats ram their candidates through confirmation hearings while a democrat president uses recess appointments to fill empty positions – and they sit on their thumbs waiting and waiting for the Democrats to agree on their candidate. They allow former President Obama to eviscerate the Constitution and declare the Iran Nuclear Deal is not a treaty – and then watch as Bob Corker turns the process upside down. Instead of voting affirmatively to ratify the treaty, Corker demands that they vote affirmatively to decline the treaty – full well knowing that the majority will not vote to decline, just as the majority would not vote to ratify – and the Democrats win while America loses. Similar story with Obamacare where the vote was fudged with a Senate rule and never properly returned to the House of Representatives. All the while the GOP was sitting on their fingers.

Congress – The House of Representatives …

The face of the Senate appears to be Adam Schiff (D-CA), Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Maxine Waters (D-CA) if accusations and craziness were the norms. These are the people who create their own crises and deadlines. Passing midnight bills where not one person voting has read or understands the 2000+ page bill under consideration. These are the cowards that refuse to do the hard lifting of creating legislation and fob it off to the Executive Branch agencies to implement nothing more than their outlines with administrative rules and regulations. Pretty much why the President can circumvent legislation with Executive Orders because he is affecting administrative rules and regulations and not real legislation.

The Democrats …

I know of no other party that has moved so far as to embrace the radical left and their fellow socialist and communist travelers. Almost to a legislator, they are racist ideologues hell bent on implementing a course of action that seeks to destroy traditional American values and culture from within. They do not promote racial equality but exploit race for political advantage.

The Republicans …

The best I can say is that they are lazy and practice corruption by complacency.

And then there are those in the GOP who are bat-sh*t crazy …

Sen. Rand Paul announced he will oppose the nominations of both Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel, who President Trump has selected to serve as secretary of state and CIA director, respectively. Paul, R-Ky., pledged “I’m going to do everything I can to block them,” and was particularly critical of Haspel, who he said showed “joyful glee” when a suspected terrorist was tortured at one of the so-called black sites during the Iraq War. Haspel has served at the CIA for more than three decades and is currently the deputy director. She was in charge of one black site located in Thailand. Paul said he opposes Pompeo, who is now the CIA director, because he backs “regime change” in Iran and was a supporter of the Iraq War. <Source>

Without manufactured controversy and the media attention that comes from opposing your own party, Rand Paul would be one of those odd-duck backbenchers who hide out in committees and rarely do anything useful other than to grab pork for their districts. Much like his controversial father, Ron Paul, who flogs financial advice and warns of the upcoming financial collapse to scare his audience into purchasing gold.

2018 election cycle…

Another one of those squeakers where the mainstream media will corrupt the election more than any foreign power. And, the GOP still can’t figure out that they need a coherent message that resonates with everyone. Even if they say what they mean and mean what they say – they refuse to take action lest the professional weathervane politicians among them actually risk their cushy jobs, perks, and privileges by offending someone who hates America anyway. Whereas politicians risked their lives in the early years of the Republic, these politicians are reluctant to risk their office furnishings allowances.

Bottom line …

Unless something changes soon, we are going into the abyss. We are screwed.

-- steve