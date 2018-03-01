UNBELIEVABLE: GOP CHAIR LIES TO AMERICA: THERE IS NO WASTE IN A $1.3 TRILLION SPENDING BILL

Is there no end to GOP perfidy?

If anyone wonders why I am downright discouraged by the actions of the GOP – especially since we gave these miscreants the House, the Senate, and the Presidency – one need look no further than Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ), the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, as he told other members of the House that there is no waste in the $1.3 TRILLION spending bill.

This douchenozzle assured fellow legislators that “ We’ve worked to make sure not a dollar is wasted .” when referring to the 2,232-page bill that had to be read and understood in 24-hours.

Even President Trump noted that he had to fund some of the progressive socialist democrat agenda to get funding for some of his initiatives.

Perhaps this is the way they do things in New Jersey, second only to Chicago in political corruption.

Bottom line …

There is no doubt in my mind that this spending bill is little more than district-level vote buying to ensure that the special interests fund those 2018- and 2020-campaigns. And, when it comes to voting for the GOP over the LIBS, I guess I will need to stand with famed economist, Dr. Thomas Sowell, when he said that he “preferred a disaster over a catastrophe.”

We are so screwed.

-- steve