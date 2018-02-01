UCLA: UNITED COMMUNISTS, LOS ANGELES FETES TRAITOR BRADLEY (CHELSEA) MANNING

As an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense, Chelsea Manning disclosed classified documents to WikiLeaks that revealed human rights abuses and corruption connected to the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in military prison but released in 2017 after President Obama commuted her sentence.

While in prison, Manning publicly identified as a trans woman and asserted her right to medical therapy.

Now an advocate for government transparency and queer and transgender rights, Manning will speak about ethics in public service; resistance in the age of artificial intelligence; activism and protest; transgender issues; and the intersection of technology and people’s lives.

