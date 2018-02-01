UCLA: UNITED COMMUNISTS, LOS ANGELES FETES TRAITOR BRADLEY (CHELSEA) MANNING

While many UCLA Bruins have died to preserve free speech in America, it still is a slap in the face when UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs invites a low-life traitor, convicted of betraying his country, to speak on campus about ethics …
As an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense, Chelsea Manning disclosed classified documents to WikiLeaks that revealed human rights abuses and corruption connected to the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
She was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in military prison but released in 2017 after President Obama commuted her sentence.
While in prison, Manning publicly identified as a trans woman and asserted her right to medical therapy.
Now an advocate for government transparency and queer and transgender rights, Manning will speak about ethics in public service; resistance in the age of artificial intelligence; activism and protest; transgender issues; and the intersection of technology and people’s lives.
Part of the Meyer and Renee Luskin Lecture Series <Source>
Allowing someone who betrayed their sworn oath and betrayed their country should be the last person to speak about ethics.
Bottom line …
The sad fact is that we now live in a politically correct age when psychological misfits are allowed to enter the military and given a pass when they misbehave.
Besides commuting a traitor’s sentence, let us not forget that former President Barack Obama stood in the Rose Garden of the White House and openly hosted deserter Bowe Bergdahl’s parents, Bergdahl’s father wearing a Taliban beard and speaking to his son in Pashto. Later it was revealed that Obama lied about Bergdahl’s physical condition, bypassed Congress, and paid a ransom for his return – including the release of five high-value Taliban leaders from Guantanamo Bay. And, it was Obama who sold out his country to Russia (Uranium One), Iran (nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles), North Korea (counterfeiting of American currency, sales of drugs, nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles that can hit targets in the continental United States), and Cuba where he attempted to prop up a failing communist regime with American dollars.
And let us not forget that Manning is running for a Senate seat in Maryland as a Democrat. This is definitely not the Democrat Party of my parents or those who fought for our county in years past.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius