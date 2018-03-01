TRUMP'S WEATHER-VANE POLITICS: SIGNS $1.3 TRILLION SPENDING BILL AFTER HINTING AT A VETO

As Trump relaxes at Mar-a-Lago, perhaps he should be considering why he just screwed the American people, his party, and the Constitution of the United States? Where he would have stood as a great patriot, he now stands as a big-spending ally of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. And, this after a home run with the appointment of John Bolton as his National Security Advisor.

Once again we are being given tangible proof that former progressive democrat Donald Trump is a weathervane politician whose direction will always be towards the money. I personally believe that Trump was pressured by the Congressional Republicans to sign the $1.3 TRILLION spending bill for the sole purpose of providing a raison d'être for the special interests to fund 2018 GOP campaigns and for these politicians to point to their efforts in bringing home the bacon.

GOP hands a victory to the progressive socialist democrats …

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and her esteemed counterpart in the Senate, Sen. Chuck Schumer, are declaring the spending bill rushed through by Republicans this week as “a victory.” “The distinguished leader has clearly put forth many of the priorities that we’re very proud of in a bill that’s one yard high,” Pelosi said of House Speaker Paul Ryan at a joint press conference with Schumer on Thursday. <Source>

Where are Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan? How can they justify a 2200+ page “midnight” bill that nobody read nor understands? And, why were Amendments restricted by the leadership? Where is the deliberation, debate, and transparency?

Bottom line …

Trump is a pragmatist, and it is now easier for GOP politicians to point to this bill and claim bipartisanship while denying obstructionism. Unfortunately, few, including most members of Congress will never know the how and why of a bill crafted in smoke-filled backrooms with closed doors.

We gave them the House, the Senate, and the Presidency -- and what did we get in return? Another George Bush, a profligate spender? President Trump was just rolled, and this might be his "Read My Lips" moment.

We are so screwed.

-- steve