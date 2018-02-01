THE NEW, MORE HONEST POLITICAL MESSAGING OF THE GOP

Most of us can remember a time when the GOP stood for fiscal spending restraint, smaller government, fewer rules, regulations, laws, and bureaucrats. So, to counter the transparent, ethical, and accountable administrations of former Presidents Clinton and Obama, it appears that it is time for the GOP to embark on a demonstration of honesty in the upcoming 2018 campaign.

So I am suggesting a new GOP slogan and bumper sticker …

They are jumping across the aisle to side with the corrupt progressive socialist Democrats, so why not just tell the truth.

We are so screwed.

-- steve